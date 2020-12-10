If 2020 weren't disorientating enough, we're not even bickering about the Ballon d'Or shortlist this year.

For obvious reasons, this year's ceremony has been cancelled and may we say, Robert Lewandowski has been robbed.

The award has faced plenty of criticism over the years. Philipp Lahm famously dismissed it as a goalscoring contest and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reigned supreme for a decade.

Then, when the duopoly was finally broken, Luka Modric's triumph was greeted with scepticism by many.

All that being said, it remains the benchmark for measuring the best players in world football.

It also says a lot about the strength of Europe's top five leagues. In the past few years, Premier League nominees have been much rarer, but there was a time when the shortlists were full of English-based superstars.

With that in mind, we've trawled through the archives - well, in the modern era since 1992 - to answer which clubs have had the most players nominated.

Where a player changed clubs that year, both sides have got one credit, as per the shortlist.

It's good news for Manchester United, who have boasted far and away the most nominees.

Manchester United (72)

Peter Schmeichel x5

Ryan Giggs x9

David Beckham x7

Fabian Barthez x4

Roy Keane x2

Eric Cantona x2

Andy Cole

Karel Poborsky

Dwight Yorke

Jaap Stam x2

Paul Scholes x5

Juan Sebastian Veron

Ruud van Nistelrooy x4

Rio Ferdinand

Cristiano Ronaldo x6

Wayne Rooney x8

Park Ji-sung

Carlos Tevez

Edwin van der Sar

Nemanja Vidic x2

Nani

Robin van Persie x2

Angel Di Maria

Paul Pogba x2

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

David de Gea

Chelsea (54)

Gianfranco Zola x2

Marcel Desailly x4

Brian Laudrup

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Tore Andre Flo

Adrian Mutu

Petr Cech x3

Didier Drogba x8

Frank Lampard x5

Ricardo Carvalho

John Terry x3

Claude Makelele x2

Michael Essien x3

Arjen Robben x2

Michael Ballack x2

Joe Cole

William Gallas

Andriy Shevchenko

Florent Malouda

Eden Hazard x5

David Luiz

Thibaut Courtois x2

Diego Costa

N'Golo Kante x2

Arsenal (50)

John Jensen

Nwankwo Kanu

Marc Overmars

Ian Wright x2

Dennis Bergkamp x4

Tony Adams

Emmanuel Petit

David Seaman x2

Patrick Vieira x5

Robert Pires

Thierry Henry x8

Sylvain Wiltord x4

Junichi Inamoto

Sol Campbell

Jose Antonio Reyes

Jens Lehmann

Cesc Fabregas x6

William Gallas

Kolo Toure

Robin van Persie

Emmanuel Adebayor

Andrey Arshavin

Robin van Persie

Mesut Ozil

Alexis Sanchez

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Liverpool (35)

Patrik Berger

Robbie Fowler x2

Michael Owen x4

Sami Hyypia

Steven Gerrard x6

El Hadji Diouf

Djibril Cisse

Milan Baros

Jamie Carragher

Luis Garcia

Fernando Torres x2

Luis Suarez x2

Sadio Mane x3

Philippe Coutinho

Alisson Becker x2

Mo Salah x2

Georginio Wijnaldum

Roberto Firmino

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City (19)

Sergio Aguero x6

Mario Balotelli

Yaya Toure x4

Kevin De Bruyne x5

Raheem Sterling

Riyad Mahrez

Bernardo Silva

Tottenham (10)

Jurgen Klinsmann

David Ginola

Dimitar Berbatov

Gareth Bale

Hugo Lloris x3

Harry Kane x2

Heung-min Son

Leeds (4)

Tony Yeboah

Rio Ferdinand x2

Harry Kewell

Newcastle United (3)

Alan Shearer x2

Michael Owen

Everton (3)

Daniel Amokachi

Wayne Rooney

Tim Cahill

Leicester City (2)

Jamie Vardy

Riyad Mahrez

West Ham (2)

Carlos Tevez

Dimitri Payet

Fulham (1)

Junichi Inamoto

Aston Villa (1)

Paul McGrath

Honourable mentions go to Middlesbrough (Fabrizio Ravanelli), Sunderland (Asamoah Gyan), and Blackburn Rovers (Alan Shearer).

