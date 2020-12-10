Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal: Which Premier League clubs had the most Ballon d'Or nominees?
If 2020 weren't disorientating enough, we're not even bickering about the Ballon d'Or shortlist this year.
For obvious reasons, this year's ceremony has been cancelled and may we say, Robert Lewandowski has been robbed.
The award has faced plenty of criticism over the years. Philipp Lahm famously dismissed it as a goalscoring contest and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reigned supreme for a decade.
Then, when the duopoly was finally broken, Luka Modric's triumph was greeted with scepticism by many.
All that being said, it remains the benchmark for measuring the best players in world football.
It also says a lot about the strength of Europe's top five leagues. In the past few years, Premier League nominees have been much rarer, but there was a time when the shortlists were full of English-based superstars.
With that in mind, we've trawled through the archives - well, in the modern era since 1992 - to answer which clubs have had the most players nominated.
Where a player changed clubs that year, both sides have got one credit, as per the shortlist.
It's good news for Manchester United, who have boasted far and away the most nominees.
Manchester United (72)
Peter Schmeichel x5
Ryan Giggs x9
David Beckham x7
Fabian Barthez x4
Roy Keane x2
Eric Cantona x2
Andy Cole
Karel Poborsky
Dwight Yorke
Jaap Stam x2
Paul Scholes x5
Juan Sebastian Veron
Ruud van Nistelrooy x4
Rio Ferdinand
Cristiano Ronaldo x6
Wayne Rooney x8
Park Ji-sung
Carlos Tevez
Edwin van der Sar
Nemanja Vidic x2
Nani
Robin van Persie x2
Angel Di Maria
Paul Pogba x2
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
David de Gea
Chelsea (54)
Gianfranco Zola x2
Marcel Desailly x4
Brian Laudrup
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Tore Andre Flo
Adrian Mutu
Petr Cech x3
Didier Drogba x8
Frank Lampard x5
Ricardo Carvalho
John Terry x3
Claude Makelele x2
Michael Essien x3
Arjen Robben x2
Michael Ballack x2
Joe Cole
William Gallas
Andriy Shevchenko
Florent Malouda
Eden Hazard x5
David Luiz
Thibaut Courtois x2
Diego Costa
N'Golo Kante x2
Arsenal (50)
John Jensen
Nwankwo Kanu
Marc Overmars
Ian Wright x2
Dennis Bergkamp x4
Tony Adams
Emmanuel Petit
David Seaman x2
Patrick Vieira x5
Robert Pires
Thierry Henry x8
Sylvain Wiltord x4
Junichi Inamoto
Sol Campbell
Jose Antonio Reyes
Jens Lehmann
Cesc Fabregas x6
William Gallas
Kolo Toure
Robin van Persie
Emmanuel Adebayor
Andrey Arshavin
Robin van Persie
Mesut Ozil
Alexis Sanchez
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Liverpool (35)
Patrik Berger
Robbie Fowler x2
Michael Owen x4
Sami Hyypia
Steven Gerrard x6
El Hadji Diouf
Djibril Cisse
Milan Baros
Jamie Carragher
Luis Garcia
Fernando Torres x2
Luis Suarez x2
Sadio Mane x3
Philippe Coutinho
Alisson Becker x2
Mo Salah x2
Georginio Wijnaldum
Roberto Firmino
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Virgil van Dijk
Manchester City (19)
Sergio Aguero x6
Mario Balotelli
Yaya Toure x4
Kevin De Bruyne x5
Raheem Sterling
Riyad Mahrez
Bernardo Silva
Tottenham (10)
Jurgen Klinsmann
David Ginola
Dimitar Berbatov
Gareth Bale
Hugo Lloris x3
Harry Kane x2
Heung-min Son
Leeds (4)
Tony Yeboah
Rio Ferdinand x2
Harry Kewell
Newcastle United (3)
Alan Shearer x2
Michael Owen
Everton (3)
Daniel Amokachi
Wayne Rooney
Tim Cahill
Leicester City (2)
Jamie Vardy
Riyad Mahrez
West Ham (2)
Carlos Tevez
Dimitri Payet
Fulham (1)
Junichi Inamoto
Aston Villa (1)
Paul McGrath
Honourable mentions go to Middlesbrough (Fabrizio Ravanelli), Sunderland (Asamoah Gyan), and Blackburn Rovers (Alan Shearer).News Now - Sport News