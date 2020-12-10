Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal: Which Premier League clubs had the most Ballon d'Or nominees?

If 2020 weren't disorientating enough, we're not even bickering about the Ballon d'Or shortlist this year. 

For obvious reasons, this year's ceremony has been cancelled and may we say, Robert Lewandowski has been robbed.

The award has faced plenty of criticism over the years. Philipp Lahm famously dismissed it as a goalscoring contest and Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reigned supreme for a decade. 

Then, when the duopoly was finally broken, Luka Modric's triumph was greeted with scepticism by many. 

All that being said, it remains the benchmark for measuring the best players in world football. 

It also says a lot about the strength of Europe's top five leagues. In the past few years, Premier League nominees have been much rarer, but there was a time when the shortlists were full of English-based superstars. 

With that in mind, we've trawled through the archives - well, in the modern era since 1992 - to answer which clubs have had the most players nominated. 

Where a player changed clubs that year, both sides have got one credit, as per the shortlist. 

It's good news for Manchester United, who have boasted far and away the most nominees. 

Manchester United (72) 

Peter Schmeichel x5

Ryan Giggs x9

David Beckham x7

Fabian Barthez x4

Roy Keane x2

Eric Cantona x2 

Andy Cole

Karel Poborsky 

Dwight Yorke

Jaap Stam x2

Paul Scholes x5

Juan Sebastian Veron

Ruud van Nistelrooy x4

Rio Ferdinand 

Cristiano Ronaldo x6

Wayne Rooney x8

Park Ji-sung

Carlos Tevez

Edwin van der Sar 

Nemanja Vidic x2

Nani

Robin van Persie x2

Angel Di Maria 

Paul Pogba x2

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

David de Gea 

Chelsea (54)

Gianfranco Zola x2

Marcel Desailly x4

Brian Laudrup 

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink 

Tore Andre Flo 

Adrian Mutu

Petr Cech x3

Didier Drogba x8

Frank Lampard x5

Ricardo Carvalho

John Terry x3

Claude Makelele x2

Michael Essien x3

Arjen Robben x2

Michael Ballack x2

Joe Cole 

William Gallas

Andriy Shevchenko 

Florent Malouda 

Eden Hazard x5

David Luiz

Thibaut Courtois x2

Diego Costa 

N'Golo Kante x2

Arsenal (50) 

John Jensen

Nwankwo Kanu

Marc Overmars 

Ian Wright x2 

Dennis Bergkamp x4

Tony Adams

Emmanuel Petit

David Seaman x2

Patrick Vieira x5

Robert Pires 

Thierry Henry x8

Sylvain Wiltord x4

Junichi Inamoto 

Sol Campbell 

Jose Antonio Reyes 

Jens Lehmann 

Cesc Fabregas x6

William Gallas

Kolo Toure

Robin van Persie 

Emmanuel Adebayor 

Andrey Arshavin

Robin van Persie 

Mesut Ozil

Alexis Sanchez

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 

Liverpool (35)

Patrik Berger

Robbie Fowler x2

Michael Owen x4

Sami Hyypia

Steven Gerrard x6

El Hadji Diouf 

Djibril Cisse

Milan Baros 

Jamie Carragher

Luis Garcia 

Fernando Torres x2

Luis Suarez x2

Sadio Mane x3

Philippe Coutinho 

Alisson Becker x2

Mo Salah x2

Georginio Wijnaldum 

Roberto Firmino

Trent Alexander-Arnold 

Virgil van Dijk 

Manchester City (19) 

Sergio Aguero x6

Mario Balotelli 

Yaya Toure x4

Kevin De Bruyne x5

Raheem Sterling 

Riyad Mahrez

Bernardo Silva

Tottenham (10) 

Jurgen Klinsmann 

David Ginola 

Dimitar Berbatov 

Gareth Bale 

Hugo Lloris x3

Harry Kane x2

Heung-min Son

Leeds (4)

Tony Yeboah

Rio Ferdinand x2

Harry Kewell

Newcastle United (3)

Alan Shearer x2

Michael Owen

Everton (3)

Daniel Amokachi

Wayne Rooney

Tim Cahill

Leicester City (2)

Jamie Vardy

Riyad Mahrez

West Ham (2) 

Carlos Tevez

Dimitri Payet 

Fulham (1)

Junichi Inamoto

Aston Villa (1)

Paul McGrath

Honourable mentions go to Middlesbrough (Fabrizio Ravanelli), Sunderland (Asamoah Gyan), and Blackburn Rovers (Alan Shearer).

