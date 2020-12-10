Liverpool drew 1-1 with FC Midtjylland in their final Champions League Group D match on Wednesday evening.

The Reds had already secured first place in the group and progression to the knockout rounds so Jurgen Klopp could afford to rest some players for the clash.

Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson all took their place among the substitutes, while the likes of Leighton Clarkson and Rhys Williams were both handed starts.

But, despite playing a weakened team, it didn't take long for Liverpool to break the deadlock.

Liverpool opened the scoring after just 55 seconds through Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian raced away from the defence and he managed to put the ball into the back of the net, albeit with a bit of luck.

The Reds weren't able to come away from Denmark with all three points, however.

Midtjylland were given a second half penalty and Alexander Scholz made no mistake to ensure the sides shared the spoils.

It was another good night for Salah.

With his goal, the 28-year-old became Liverpool's highest goal scorer in Champions League history.

But, before he had achieved such an impressive feat, Salah was involved in a comical mix-up with Divock Origi.

The ball fell to Origi in Liverpool's half and the English outfit looked as if they had a great chance to counter.

The Belgian wanted to pass to Salah, who was the only player in front of him.

But the Egyptian had no idea he was being passed the ball as he immediately set off and ran towards Midtjylland's goal.

It was a comical moment where Salah appeared to be running away from the ball.

Watch it below:

Another video, posted by @mufc0skarinho, has gone viral having attracted over 3k retweets and 19k 'likes' at the time of writing.

Some have compared it to a FIFA glitch where your player doesn't lock onto the ball.

Fortunately, Salah and Origi's mix-up did not matter at all as the former ended up scoring just just 15 seconds later.

Liverpool will find out their opponents in the last-16 when the draw takes place on December 14.

