PSG beat İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. 5-1 in their Champions League clash on Wednesday evening.

Following Tuesday evening's events, the game resumed in the 14th minute and PSG romped away to an emphatic win.

Neymar scored a brilliant hat-trick, while Kylian Mbappe also netted a brace in an emphatic win.

It really was a stunning performance by the Brazilian superstar.

He opened to scoring with a quite brilliant goal.

Neymar picked up the ball roughly 25 yards out, nutmegged an opposing player and then bent an effort into the top corner.

He showed good composure for his second goal, before completing his hat-trick with a stunner from range.

He really was unplayable from the moment the game restarted and you can view his highlights below:

Per stats provided by Whoscored.com, that was the fourth 10/10 performance put in by a Champions League player this season.

We've listed the players that have put in perfect displays in this season's Champions League group stage below:

1. Lionel Messi | BARCELONA 5-1 Ferencvaros | October 20, 2020

2. Alassane Pléa | Shakhtar 0-6 GLADBACH | November 3, 2020

3. Olivier Giroud | Sevilla vs CHELSEA | December 2, 2020

4. Neymar | PSG vs İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. | December 9, 2020

Neymar's stats from the game make for impressive reading.

As well as his hat-trick, Neymar also created one big chance, completed six dribbles and won one penalty.

Neymar's future has come into question in recent times but the Brazilian said after the game that he is happy in Paris.

"I am very happy here in Paris. I am very happy at the club, with my team-mates," Neymar told RMC Sport, per Goal.

"The idea of leaving does not occur to me. We have to discuss [my contract]. We have a very good relationship, I am very happy and we'll see what happens in the future."

News Now - Sport News