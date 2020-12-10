Triple H has recently teased that The Undertaker could take a future role in NXT.

"He is looking now to move to the next phase of his life and we talked a lot about it, it involves being here, it involves the future, it involves getting more into that," The Game said this week.

"I think him involved, I just... I can’t stress enough how impactful that would be for everybody. Coming out of the holidays, we will certainly be talking about in 2021."

Should The Phenom join Triple H and Shawn Michaels in overseeing NXT, WWE's developmental talent will be under the guidance of three of the greatest performers of all time.

That's something NXT UK star Noam Dar has called 'life-changing' and he hopes to have the opportunity to work with The Undertaker moving forward.

"It would be life-changing and that's not an exaggeration. Having Triple H and Shawn Michaels involved in NXT UK has shown the power and effect it has," he told GIVEMESPORT.

"You take a collection of guys who are highly motivated and talented and they're all trying to become the best wrestlers in the world - and then you provide them with an opportunity to sit under the learning tree of the actual best wrestlers of all time - that's a recipe for magic and a very exciting prospect."

Dar also revealed that he's met The Undertaker on a number of occasions before - and admits he's always drawn in by the icon's allure and mystique.

"I've met him a handful of times but never had too much of a dialogue. But it's always been pleasant and it's always a very intense experience shaking The Undertaker's hand.

"I like that allure and level of mystique that surrounds it - that's important in this industry."

There's no doubt that The Undertaker has given his all to WWE during an incredible run that spanned three decades.

If he does decide to turn his attention to helping the future of the business, then every single Superstar in NXT and NXT UK will be better for it.

Don’t miss Noam Dar debut his ‘SUPERNOVA SESSIONS’ on NXT UK, Thursday at 8pm on WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News