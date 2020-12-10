Luka Modric experienced a dip in form after breaking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or duopoly in 2018.

The Real Madrid midfielder won football's most prestigious individual accolade after a sensational year with club and country.

But after his efforts with Los Blancos and at the 2018 World Cup with Croatia, the former Tottenham man embarked on a 12-month spell of average form - by his own lofty standards.

However, Modric is winding back the clock this season, reminding football fans across the world that he's still one of the best in the business at the age of 35.

The Croatian has particularly excelled under the lights in the Champions League, delivering a vintage performance in Real Madrid's must-win game versus Borussia Monchengladbach last night.

Zinedine Zidane's side won 2-0 in the Spanish capital, securing passage to the knockout stage of Europe's top-tier competition once again.

Karim Benzema grabbed the goals, but it was Modric who was the real star of the show.

The metronomic midfielder orchestrated the game from the middle of the park and to borrow a cliche, the Gladbach players just couldn't get the ball off of him.

As such, the below video of Modric's highlights from the game is a joy to watch. So grab a cup of coffee, sit back, relax and marvel at yet another masterpiece from one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Modric's stunning highlights vs Gladbach

Per Squawka, Modric had 107 touches of the ball, completed 100% of his take-ons (4) and completed 94% of his passes, with 54 of those coming in Gladbach's half.

One Real Madrid fan tweeted in response to Modric's performance: "What Luka Modric is doing at the age of 35 is not normal. He’s one of the best midfielders of all time. Just best to accept it."

Below, we've provided some more of the reaction on Twitter to Modric's masterclass.

Football fans drool over Modric

Not bad, Luka, not bad at all.

