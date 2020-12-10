The Champions League group stage came to an end on Wednesday evening.

Among the teams that will compete in the knockout rounds include Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

They will be joined by Real Madrid, who secured the win they needed against Gladbach at the Di Stefano stadium.

But it was heartache for the likes of Man United and Inter Milan, who both crashed out of the competition.

There have been many standout performers in this season's competition, but which players make it into the best XI of the group stage?

Using stats provided by WhoScored.com, we've listed the best XI of the Champions League below...

Players must have played at least three games to qualify for inclusion.

GK: Manuel Neuer - 7.5

The Bayern Munich stopper featured in five group stage game, conceding four goals. He kept two clean sheets.

LB: Alex Sandro - 8.3

Sandro featured in three Champions League group stage games for Juventus. The Old Lady conceded just once in that time, while Sandro also bagged an assist against Dynamo Kyiv.

CB: Niklas Sule - 7.6

Bayern conceded just twice in the four games Sule played. The German also netted a goal against Lokomotiv Moscow.

CB: Christian Romero - 8.2

Romero played in five Champions League games for Atalanta. The Italian side didn't taste defeat in games he played as they conceded three goals in that stretch.

Romero also chipped in with a goal and an assist.

RB: Juan Cuadrado - 7.5

Cuadrado recorded five assists in five Champions League group stage games this season. That's mightily impressive for a defender.

LM: Neymar - 8.1

Neymar was on fire in the group stage. He scored six times and was given three Man-of-the-Match awards in five games.

CM: Joshua Kimmich - 8.5

Kimmich bagged a goal and three assists in three Champions League games.

CM: Bruno Fernandes - 7.5

United may have crashed out of the competition but Fernandes did the best he possibly could.

He managed four goals and an assist as he featured in all six of United's group games.

RM: Lionel Messi - 8.9

Messi may be struggling in La Liga, but he's still been able to excel in Europe's premier cup competition.

With three goals and two assists in four games, he's the competition's highest-rated player so far this season.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.1

The man is 35 years old and he's still producing mind-blowing performances. He notched four goals in four games, including a brace against Barcelona.

ST: Erling Haaland - 8.3

Haaland's six goals in four games mean Dortmund will be a dangerous opponent going into the knockout rounds.

So, Messi has been comfortably the Champions League's best player so far this season. That's the second year in a row he's been rated the best player at the end of the group stage.

While he makes the best XI, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Marcus Rashford all miss out.

