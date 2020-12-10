Tony Ferguson’s rather gruesome reputation in the Octagon has been further enhanced ahead of his fight with Charles Oliveira this weekend after an image surfaced showing just how battered, blooded and bruised some of his opponents have become after facing ‘El Cucuy’.

Some fans may recall his most recent opponent and Khabib’s final challenger Justin Gaethje saying he was “terrified” about having to square off against Ferguson, and, judging by the mess some of his opponents were in after facing him, could anyone really blame him for being so apprehensive at the time?

So, how exactly did some of these insane before and afters come to the fore?

Back in 2015, fighting against Josh Thomson in San Diego, the precision of Tony’s jabs, hammering front kicks and sharp elbow strikes caused a brutal amount of wounding. After leaving Thomson drenched in a face of his own blood, Ferguson also picked up the “Performance of the Night” bonus award.

A similar brutal punishment took place in a two-round submission win against Edson Barboza. He was battered to a pulp, sporting a mask of his own blood, before being ruthlessly finished by a D’Acre choke in the second round.

Then, the following year, a less brutal yet still painful loss followed for Rafael Dos Anjos, who lost a five-round decision against Ferguson. Although he emerged rather clean in the aftermath, at least compared to some of the others, he still had his eye socket pierced, albeit accidentally.

Potentially the most grotesque of the lot, Anthony Pettis felt the wrath of ‘El Cucuy’ like no other…

The Wisconsin man actually bled so much during the ordeal that it travelled outside the Octagon, splattering spectators, commentators and officials alike!

And last year, Donald Cerrone’s efforts and heavy blows were in vain, as the bout ended in an unbelievable fashion. ‘Cowboy’s’ eye had become incredibly swollen, so much so that a hematoma was beginning to form underneath. It got so bad that upon blowing his nose, his eye sealed itself shut, leading to the fight being stopped.

Hoping to get back on track following his most recent bout, in which he was defeated by Gaethje, Ferguson may well, literally, smell blood, and Oliveira must tread carefully to ensure he isn’t ’El Cucuy’s’ next victim.

