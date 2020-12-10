Bayern Munich are the majority of football fans' favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Hansi Flick's all-conquering side secured European football's biggest prize in 2019/20, winning every single game in the process.

This season, they've been pretty formidable too, earning victories in five of their six group games, their latest coming against Lokomotiv Moscow last night.

Bayern's addiction to winning in the Champions League over the past couple of years means several of the German club's players boast eye-catching win percentage records over the course of the competition's history.

In fact, five members of Bayern's current squad make the top 10 in that regard, with one of that quintet securing top spot.

Let's take a look at the 40 players with the best win percentage records in Champions League history...

Only players with 30 Champions League appearances or more feature, stats sourced from Transfermarkt.

40. Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich, PSG) - 62.8%

Games: 43

Wins: 27

39. Alvaro Arbeloa (Liverpool, Real Madrid) - 63.2%

Games: 68

Wins: 43

38. Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United) - 63.5%

Games: 52

Wins: 33

37. Corentin Tolisso (Lyon, Bayern Munich) - 63.6%

Games: 33

Wins: 22

36. Ivan Rakitic (Schalke, Barcelona, Sevilla) - 63.6%

Games: 77

Wins: 49

35. Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid) - 63.9%

Games: 108

Wins: 69

34. Dani Alves (Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG) - 64.0%

Games: 111

Wins: 71

33. Gareth Bale (Tottenham, Real Madrid) - 64.1%

Games: 64

Wins: 41

32. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - 64.1%

Games: 117

Wins: 75

31. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal, Juventus) - 64.2%

Games: 53

Wins: 34

30. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus) - 64.2%

Games: 173

Wins: 111

29. Adrien Rabiot (PSG, Juventus) - 64.4%

Games: 45

Wins: 29

28. Javier Mascherano (Liverpool, Barcelona) - 64.6%

Games: 96

Wins: 62

27. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich) - 64.9%

Games: 94

Wins: 61

26. Bernardo Silva (AS Monaco, Manchester City) - 66.0%

Games: 47

Wins: 31

25. Adriano (Sevilla, Barcelona, Besiktas) - 66.1%

Games: 56

Wins: 37

24. Marcelo (Real Madrid) - 66.3%

Games: 98

Wins: 65

23. Paulo Sousa (Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Panathinaikos) - 66.7%

Games: 30

Wins: 20

22. Aitor Karanka (Real Madrid) - 66.7%

Games: 33

Wins: 22

21. Paulo Sergio (Bayern Munich) - 66.7%

Games: 36

Wins: 24

20. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) - 66.7%

Games: 51

Goals: 34

19. Luis Suarez (Ajax, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid) - 66.7%

Games: 63

Wins: 42

=17. Neymar (Barcelona, PSG) - 67.2%

Games: 64

Wins: 43

=17. Casemiro (FC Porto, Real Madrid) - 67.2%

Games: 64

Wins: 43

16. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 67.7%

Games: 31

Wins: 21

15. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) - 67.7%

Games: 62

Wins: 42

14. Manuel Neuer (Schalke, Bayern Munich) - 67.8%

Games: 115

Wins: 78

13. Javi Martinez (Bayern Munich) - 68.3%

Games: 63

Wins: 43

12. Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) - 69.4%

Games: 56

Wins: 39

11. Keylor Navas (PSG, Real Madrid) - 69.8%

Games: 53

Wins: 37

10. Anderson (FC Porto, Manchester United) - 70%

Games: 40

Wins: 28

9. Isco (Valencia, Malaga, Real Madrid) - 70%

Games: 70

Wins: 49

8. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 70%

Games: 120

Wins: 84

7. David Alaba (Bayern Munich) - 70.1%

Games: 87

Wins: 61

6. Dante (Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg) - 70.3%

Games: 37

Wins: 26

5. Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich) - 72.5%

Games: 80

Wins: 58

4. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 75.5%

Games: 49

Wins: 37

3. Gabri (Barcelona) - 76.5%

Games: 34

Wins: 26

2. Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid) - 77.1%

Games: 35

Wins: 27

1. Kingsley Coman (Juventus, Bayern Munich) - 79.4%

Games: 34

Wins: 27

Coman's record is alright, isn't it?

The French winger scored the winning goal in last season's final to secure victory for Bayern and his first Champions League crown - and it surely won't be his last.

Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, Mohamed Salah and many more of the competitions' greatest ever players miss out on the top 40.

