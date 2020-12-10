The Champions League group stage drew to a close this week as 32 teams were whittled down to 16.

Real Madrid ensured there were no further upsets after Manchester United crashed into the Europa League earlier in the week, beating Borussia Monchengladbach to book their spot in the next round.

English sides Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City got their business done early, all qualifying with a game to spare.

With the draw for the knockout stages due to take place on Monday, fans and pundits alike have begun offering their predictions on who could be crowned champions of Europe this season

BT Sport pundit and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, thinks the English sides have a great chance of 'going deep' this season, but sounded a Bavarian warning at the same time.

“I put Bayern Munich as favourites, but I’d have Liverpool second favourites close by,’ said the former Manchester United defender.

“Listen, I think it’s great to see big teams in there. The English boys are in there as well, bar Manchester United disappointingly – devasted about that, haven’t slept, look at the bags under my eyes!

“But I think the English teams are going to go deep in the tournament this year. I think we’ve got some real quality.

“Bayern Munich are probably the only team that are the threat. Possibly Paris Saint-Germain.”

Rio was then asked if he considered Chelsea to be a dark horse in the race, responding:

“Yeah they could be, definitely.

“I think they’re a team that’s starting to gel together and you can see that Frank has done very good business up until now in the transfer market.

“But it’s difficult. You’ve got to get through the Christmas period and New Year, see how the teams and squads are shaping up injury-wise and form-wise.

“Once the Champions League restarts again, we’ll have to readdress this as well. Our expectations for certain teams because form and injuries play a big part.”

