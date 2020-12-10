Deiveson Figueiredo is back in action against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 this weekend, with his flyweight world championship belt up for grabs.

At UFC 255, Figueiredo managed to retain his world champion status in the headline fight by forcing a submission against his opponent Alex Perez.

Now, the Brazilian mixed martial artist is returning to the Octagon just two months after his last bout, with Mexican fighter Brandon Moreno casting an envious eye at Figueiredo's flyweight belt.

Moreno enters this bout in fine form, as he recently dispatched Brandon Royval with a knockout blow in the first round.

Furthermore, this packed out card will certainly catch the eye of fans across the globe, as Tony Ferguson will also appear in the Octagon against Charles Oliveira.

UFC 256: Date and start time

As expected due to the global pandemic, the bout in Las Vegas, Nevada will be behind closed doors. For UK fight fans, you can expect this bout to start during the early hours of Sunday morning, which will be on December 13.

In regard to the Figueiredo vs Moreno fight in particular, the pair should be walking towards the cage at around 6am UK time.

UFC 256: TV and live stream

This fight will be broadcast live on BT Sport and it's important to note that this fight will not be a pay-per-view event.

According to the channel guide, the main show will begin at 3am on December 13. Furthermore, EE customers will be able to access this fight for free if they sign up for a BT Sport three-month free trial.

Main card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for UFC Flyweight Championship

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira, Lightweight

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev, Lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Ronaldo Souza, Middleweight

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane, Heavyweight

Preliminary card

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda, Featherweight

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba, Women’s Strawweight

Tecia Torres vs. TBD, Women’s Strawweight

Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo, Featherweight

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa, Heavyweight

Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula, Middleweight

Li Jingliang vs. Dwight Grant, Welterweight

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett, Featherweight

News Now - Sport News