It is almost time to welcome back Conor McGregor to UFC and it looks like he's in great shape ahead of his competitive return.

Despite retiring for a third time, the Irishman will once again step foot back inside the Octagon to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23.

Notorious hasn't fought since January of this year, when he defeated and dismantled Donald Cerrone inside the first round.

Thanks to some new shoulder strikes added to his arsenal, McGregor found it very easy to pick apart Cowboy, and left him reeling early on.

After that rather remarkable comeback, he once again returned to his old tricks and retired from the sport, claiming nothing excited him about the company anymore, and all the fights that could be made weren't for his liking.

This is despite the lightweight division being seriously stacked right now.

However, following Khabib Nurmagomedov's stunning retirement back at UFC 254, it seems that McGregor is interested in fighting again, and that leads us to next month's bout.

A lot of people are fully expecting the Irishman to get the job done on January 23, much like he did way back in 2014 when the pair fought for the first time.

McGregor stopped him in the first round that time around, and after recent images emerged of Notorious, we wouldn't be surprised if he gets the same result this time around.

His coach has already said he's in unreal shape and looking the best he's ever seen him, but now we have photographic proof that this is the case.

Take a look below and just see how shredded he looks!

It's safe to say McGregor is looking ready for next month, and if he comes in with the attitude he had against Cerrone, it shouldn't come as a surprise if he walks through Poirier.

If he does that, we wonder who will be next for Conor Notorious McGregor.

January 23 can't come soon enough!

