The Champions League group stage has officially come to an end.

Bayern Munich are the frontrunners to win their second straight Champions League title after dismantling all in their path in Group A.

Paris Saint-Germain emerged from the 'group of death' and will also be challenging for Europe's biggest prize, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City are all in the last-16.

The 16 teams left in the competition will find out their opponents when the draw takes place on Monday.

But who will face who in the first knockout round?

Teams that finished first in their group can only play teams that finished second in their group.

Teams in the same group cannot be drawn to face each other in the last-16, while teams from the same nation cannot be drawn against each other until the quarter-finals.

So, with that all in mind, the data has been crunched to work out every side's most likely opponent in the last-16.

You can view the findings below, which have been posted by Spanish statistician @2010MisterChip.

Bayern's possible opponents:

Barcelona - 22.19%

Sevilla - 20.73%

Lazio - 20.85%

Atalanta - 19.76%

Porto - 16.51%

Real Madrid's possible opponents:

RB Leipzig - 30.92%

Lazio - 25.69%

Atalanta - 23.42%

Porto - 19.97%

Juventus' possible opponents:

Gladbach - 26.11%

RB Leipzig - 21.57%

Atletico - 19.88%

Sevilla - 17.93%

Porto - 14.49%

Manchester City's possible opponents:

Gladbach - 18.03%

RB Leipzig - 15.58%

Atletico Madrid - 14.16%

Barcelona - 13.68%

Sevilla - 13.16%

Lazio - 13.07%

Atalanta - 12.32%

PSG's possible opponents:

Gladbach: 18.80%

Atletico: 14.92%

Barcelona: 14.55%

Sevilla: 13.98%

Lazio: 13.65%

Atalanta: 12.89%

Porto: 11.36%

Liverpool's possible opponents:

Gladbach - 18.49%

RB Leipzig - 15.79%

Atletico Madrid - 14.43%

Barcelona - 13.86%

Sevilla - 13.37%

Lazio - 13.28%

Porto - 10.72%

Dortmund's potential opponents:

Atletico - 22.12%

Barcelona - 21.85%

Sevilla - 20.82%

Atalanta - 19%

Porto - 16.22%

Chelsea's possible opponents:

Gladbach - 18.48%

RB Leipzig - 16.127%

Atletico Madrid - 14.49%

Barcelona - 13.95%

Lazio - 13.46%

Atalanta - 12.62%

Porto - 10.86%

Barcelona's possible opponents:

Bayern Munich - 22.12%

Dortmund - 21.85%

PSG - 14.55%

Chelsea - 13.95%

Liverpool - 13.86%

Manchester City - 13.68%

Atletico Madrid's possible opponents:

Borussia Dortmund - 22.12%

Juventus - 19.88%

PSG - 14.917%

Chelsea - 14.49%

Liverpool - 14.43%

Man City - 14.16%

Sevilla's possible opponents:

Dortmund - 20.82%

Bayern - 20.72%

Juventus - 17.94%

PSG - 13.98%

Liverpool - 13.37%

Man City - 13.16%

Porto's possible opponents:

Real Madrid - 19.97%

Bayern - 16.55%

Dortmund - 16.22%

Juventus - 14.93%

PSG - 11.36%

Chelsea - 10.86%

Liverpool - 10.77%

RB Leipzig's possible opponents:

Real Madrid: 30.92%

Juventus - 21.57%

Chelsea - 16.13%

Liverpool - 15.79%

Man City - 15.58%

Lazio's possible opponents:

Real Madrid - 25.69%

Lazio - 20.85%

PSG - 13.65%

Chelsea - 13.46%

Liverpool - 13.28%

Man City - 13.07%

Atalanta's possible opponents:

Real Madrid - 23.42%

Bayern - 19.76%

Dortmund - 19%

PSG - 12.89%

Chelsea - 12.62%

Man City - 12.32%

Gladbach's possible opponents:

Juventus - 26.11%

PSG - 18.88%

Liverpool - 18.49%

Chelsea - 18.48%

Man City - 18.03%

ANALYSIS

There is a real chance we could get some cracking ties in the last-16.

The fact that Barcelona have finished second in their group means they will most likely face one of the competition's favourites.

They are most likely to face Bayern, which would be an incredible tie.

The three English clubs - Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea - all finished top of their groups and are all most likely to face Gladbach.

There is a chance for all three clubs that they could be drawn against Atletico and Barcelona, though, which would be a nightmare draw.

We can't wait to see what ties are made from Monday's draw.

