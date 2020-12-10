Clive Tyldesley has offered his voice to some of football's greatest ever moments.

From World Cup finals to epic Champions League nights under the lights, England's most iconic sports broadcaster was always there.

It's often said that the job of a commentator is to deepen the theatre of football and that's something Tyldesley does so well.

From 'Manchester United have reached the promised land' in 1999, to 'Drogbaaaa! What about that!' in 2012, he's delivered us some truly iconic one-liners on the biggest stage.

But sometimes, football throws up a moment that simply can't be summed up with normal words.

Rule No.1 of sports broadcasting is obvious - 'do not swear' - but Tyldesley believes that if the moment calls for it, there should be exceptions to that rule.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT ahead of taking to the gantry once more for Amazon Prime's Premier League coverage, the iconic broadcaster discussed the Champions League moments that made him want to shout 'f***'.

"Which was the most improbable Champions League victory? Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea?" he asks.

"Football took over those nights. The '08 final was less dramatic than [2012] with John Terry slipping. But two and a half hours came down to one man slipping during the final moment.

"2012 was Chelsea's redemption. Drogba always scored in cup finals. It looked like his final game. It was such a Drogba header, it was a Drogba moment.

"I like that commentary moment! 'What about that? What about *that*?'"

It may not be a line remembered by many more than the average Chelsea fan, but Tyldesley believes his words in 2012 were better than those in 1999... when Solskjaer famously 'won it'.

"Manchester United have 'reached the promised land'. That's fine. But it’s a bit grand, isn't it? 'What about that' is probably a better commentary line," he continues.

I always say, commentators should be allowed one ‘f***’ per season. There are certain moments in football where the only word applicable is 'F***!'

"We should all be allowed one as long as we use it properly. We should be allowed one and be allowed to keep our jobs.

"'What about that' in 2012 was a pre-watershed moment of 'f***!'"

We're with you here, Clive. Just imagine Harry Kane scoring a 90th-minute winner in the World Cup final as shouts of 'OHHH F***' boom out of your television. Iconic.

