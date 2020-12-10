Man Utd make major decision over Pogba as January window looms

Manchester United and Paul Pogba have a long and storied history.

The France international first came onto the radar of a number of United fans when he was still with the club’s academy, with Sir Alex Ferguson still in charge.

He worked his way through and ended up playing in the Premier League in the 2011/12 season, playing three times, totalling 68 minutes.

It wasn’t enough for him, though, and a move to Juventus in 2012/13 seemed to bring him the first-team football he craved – he played 27 times in Serie A in his debut season.

It was long seen as a mistake by United and by Ferguson and it was one that was supposedly righted in the summer of 2016 when Pogba was re-signed for a world record fee.

Now, though, it appears he is on his way out again.

Mino Raiola, his agent, has said that he does not believe Pogba can continue at the club and it now appears that United could take matters into their own hands and try to get rid of him in January.

The Sun reports that, while the club’s powerbrokers were determined not to be intimidated by Raiola, they are set to give up the ghost and allow the France international to move this winter.

They would want their money back – United paid £89m – but they may have to compromise and potentially accept as little as £50m.

The 27-year-old would like to return to Juventus but it remains to be seen if the Italian club have the funds required to do the deal.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This makes sense from United’s perspective.

There is little point in allowing the Pogba sideshow to derail the rest of their season and that is what it is becoming.

It’s clear he does not believe he has a future at Old Trafford so now is the time to cut him loose and see if the cash received can be reinvested into the squad.

United have deficiencies that need addressing, after all; they did not manage to sign Jadon Sancho in the summer, for example, and their defence has been all over the place for quite some time.

Moving Pogba on, banking the cash, and then splashing it is the best strategy here.

News Now - Sport News