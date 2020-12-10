Newcastle news: Rob Lee exclusively chats to GIVEMESPORT

Newcastle United hasn’t always looked like the happiest of camps this season.

Indeed, there has been growing fan frustration on social media about the manner of some of their performances, with Miguel Almiron’s agent even coming out and stating his player was keen on a move to a more enterprising side.

Steve Bruce fired back but it did paint the picture of an unhappy player though a former St. James’ Park hero has some advice for the Paraguayan.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Rob Lee has instructed the 26-year-old to quiet his agent down and focus on his own game.

“Almiron’s got to tell his agent to be quiet and start playing well for Newcastle because he hasn't’’, said the former midfielder.

When the attacker’s agent cited interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and big clubs in England, you could have been forgiven for being shocked.

Though the former Atlanta star has impressed Lee with his ‘work rate’, he has only supplied fourteen goal contributions in sixty-four games and has largely been dropped by Bruce when all options are available this season.

In fact, his averages for shots and dribbles per game are way down on last season (0.4 to 1.6 and 0.8 to 1.3 respectively via WhoScored), so it’s clear to see there has been a major drop off.

If Almiron is going to get a big move elsewhere, he surely needs to let his football do the talking. Not his agent.

