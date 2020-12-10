Struggling to find the back of the net in Ultimate Team? Well, fear not. A FIFA 21 'unsaveable shot' glitch has been discovered.

Have you ever played against somebody in FUT Champs or in the Weekend League and thought, how the hell have you managed to score from there?

Well, there now seems to be a way for all players to either find that last-minute equaliser, or simply abuse this glitch for the 10th time that game.

YouTuber NepentheZ recently shared a video, which he initially discovered on Reddit, which emphasises just how over powered the chip shot is in FIFA 21.

In the video, the player flicks the ball in the air with the analogue stick and then chips the ball over the goalkeeper while the ball is off the ground.

It appears that this glitch works almost every time and, currently, it seems like not many gamers are even aware of it, let alone EA Sports themselves.

Although this may appear as somewhat of a novelty once you've realised how to master the trick, this is ultimately something which needs to be solved by EA Sports. Especially for Weekend League and professional gamers, this may be something that will kill the competitiveness.

The Official Trello Board, where glitches and issues are usually raised, has no mention of this particular glitch which would suggest it won't be solved ahead of this weekend.

This isn't the first time that a performance-related glitch has been discovered in FIFA 21, as a speed boost came to light just weeks after the game's release. Another YouTuber MattHDGamer was the man to discover this game-changing glitch.

The YouTuber revealed that if you held L1, for PlayStation, or LB, for Xbox, and dribble with the left joystick, then suddenly let go of the initial button, you would see an extreme change in acceleration.

So, with this shooting glitch having surfaced in FIFA, it seems like we're going to have some strange results on Saturday and Sunday.

