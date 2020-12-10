Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night in disappointing circumstances.

They looked in pole position to qualify after attaining nine points from their first four group games.

But defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford meant they needed a point away at RB Leipzig to qualify.

And they failed to get what they needed after a 3-2 defeat to the Bundesliga side.

There weren't many players in a red shirt that could walk away from the game with their head held high.

And one man who has been criticised for his performance is Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The English right-back was all at sea in the first half.

It was his lapse in concentration that saw RB Leipzig take the lead after just two minutes.

The German outfit nearly scored again shortly after when they exploited Wan-Bissaka for a second time, only for Emil Forsberg to miss from short range.

And Wan-Bissaka, who is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, also had another poor moment in the opening 45 minutes when his failed skill nearly saw United hit on the counter.

It was an extremely poor night for the Englishman.

He actually hasn't been at his best for a while and, on the back of his poor form, a United fan has created a video highlighting his worst defensive lapses in a red shirt.

You can watch it below:

The video has gained a fair amount of traction with United fans giving their thoughts on the 23-year-old.

View some of the reaction below:

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

It appears that some United fans are starting to turn on Wan-Bissaka and, personally, I think that's harsh.

Yes, he hasn't been at his best lately and he was especially poor against RB Leipzig.

He definitely needs to work on his defensive positioning.

But he's still been one of United's best players since he signed in 2019.

You could create a 'fail' video about any player in the world and make them look bad.

He's certainly had more good moments than bad moments in a United shirt.

At 23 years old, he's nowhere near his prime and he still has a lot of developing at all.

United fans should be getting behind him rather than highlighting his mistakes.

