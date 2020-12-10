Southampton latest news: Double boost on the contract front

Southampton have been one of the success stories of the season.

Despite losing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg over the course of the summer, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s all-action side look genuine contenders for the top six already.

The Austrian himself has spoken about how happy he is on the South Coast and, for Saints fans, things could be about to get better.

Indeed, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has revealed the club are set to tie down two key players to new deals.

Both Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ings are said to be close to penning extensions at St. Mary’s in what is a major boost for the club.

Seen as a selling outfit in years gone by, keeping Ings in particular is a real statement of intent.

The England international has re-established himself as one of the Premier League’s leading marksman in the last few seasons after injury nightmare, finishing as the division’s second top scorer last year with 22 goals.

One of the most prolific forwards in England, there’d surely be no shortage of suitors for the 28-year-old, so keeping him shows Saints’ intentions. He, along with the manager, look happy to stick around and see how far this project can go.

That is a marked difference from the eras that saw the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman. While those days were successful, top players left and both managers took jobs elsewhere in the Premier League pretty much at the first time of asking.

Now, it seems Saints have the means to keep their key men. Given what’s happened this season, that is seriously exciting for supporters.

