Wolves offered chance to snap up Brazilian ace after Jimenez injury

Wolves will be without Raul Jimenez for some time.

The striker sustained a horrific head injury in the 2-1 win over Arsenal earlier this month, following a sickening clash with defender David Luiz.

Jimenez fractured his skull and needed surgery, and he is now resting at home with his family.

While it is a genuine relief to see that the Mexico international will likely make a full recovery and potentially make his way back before the end of the season, it has left Wolves with something of a dilemma.

Jimenez has been their first-choice striker for the past two seasons and has scored a total of 33 goals in the Premier League since his move from Benfica.

His injury has left Wolves short and Football Insider now reports that they have been offered an intriguing solution: Hulk.

The Brazilian forward left Chinese club Shanghai SIPG earlier this week and is available on a free transfer.

The report states that Hulk would be interested in moving to England, though he does have hefty salary expectations.

The 34-year-old has won 48 caps for Brazil and has an exceptional record in Europe; he scored 77 goals and registered 61 assists in 169 games for Porto and netted 76 goals and laid on 60 assists in 148 games for Zenit St Petersburg.

A versatile presence, he can play on the right wing or through the middle.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a really intriguing signing for Wolves.

Hulk is an experienced campaigner who has been around the block a few times but he still has plenty to offer.

He has been scoring goals for Shanghai at a consistent rate – he netted five in 10 games in the Chinese Super League in 2020 – and has plenty of experience of playing in England.

If a deal can be done at a relatively reasonable wage, one has to say that this could be a rather elegant solution to the Molineux club’s problem.

They should give this some serious consideration.

