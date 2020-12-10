It's SLAMMY season!

WWE's yearly awards might not carry the same weight as say, the GRAMMYs, but it's still a good chance for fans to celebrate the best pro-wrestling has had to offer in 2020.

The awards ceremony will be streaming live on December 23 and this time around, the WWE Universe will get to vote in a number of categories.

Fans will be able to choose 'Superstar of the Year', 'Match of the Year', 'Rivalry of the Year', 'Return of the Year' and 'Tag Team of the Year'.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to WWE's website and get voting!

It won't just be fans casting their ballots either. We can bet a host of Superstars, whether they've been nominated or not, will be getting in on the fun.

Ahead of the 2020 SLAMMYs, NXT UK star Noam Dar shared his picks for a number of categories.

First up was 'Superstar of the Year'.

"That’s difficult. I’m gonna have to give an honourable mention to Drew McIntyre, he’s had an insane year," Dar told GIVEMESPORT.

Having so many things change on the fly and him having to be at the front and carry everything on his shoulders.

"Sasha Banks gets a shout out for sure, she’s had an amazing year. Randy Orton is timeless too."

For 'Rivalry of the Year', Dar picked what we're expecting many fans to as well... Lana vs Announcer Tables.

"I saw the Lana one online and I thought that was quite funny. Yeah, I’m gonna say that one. Lana vs the Announce Tables… that’s my favourite one."

When it came to 'Return of the Year', Dar struggled to choose.

"Edge’s is iconic. Roman Reigns as well, I love what he’s doing right now, I think that’s next level. So Edge or Roman. And also shoutout to Sami. I love him, it’s good to see him get back to it."

The hardest category, no doubt, is 'Match of the Year'.

"Those are all amazing. I loved Reigns vs Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell, that was amazing. I love Orton vs Edge, the way they approached that match and the marquee of it.

"The Undertaker vs AJ Styles was also revolutionary stuff really. It’s tough. I would have liked to see Ilja Dragunov vs WALTER in there."

Dar went on to explain why he's rating Dragunov vs WALTER as the 'Match of the Year', despite it not being on the list.

"They’re both at the top of their game, masters of that European style which is very synonymous with the region they’re from.

I think seeing that match first hand - it showed NXT UK has so much innovation in it.

"When you’re an underground source it lends you lots of opportunities to be innovative and cutting edge, to push the boundaries a little bit and that match was a perfect combination of it all.

"It’s really helped put us on the map and shown people we’ll be making innovation at every level of the game."

We've got to agree with you there, Noam. 'Match of the Year' in WWE? Look no further than Ilja vs WALTER from NXT UK.

