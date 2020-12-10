Arsenal eyeing move for La Liga striker in January window

Arsenal are still failing to score goals.

The Gunners have played 11 games in the Premier League this season and have hit the back of the net just 10 times.

Only the bottom three – Burnley, West Bromwich Albion, and Sheffield United – have scored fewer goals than the north London giants.

Their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend saw them draw yet another blank; the Gunners have netted just once in their last four games, scoring in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves at the Emirates.

If they are harbouring serious aspirations of qualifying for European football this season, be it either the Champions League or the Europa League, this needs fixing.

And it appears that a solution may come their way in the January transfer window as the Daily Mail reports that they are one of a number of clubs eyeing Valencia striker Maxi Gomez.

The Uruguay international moved to the club in 2019 but they are in dire financial trouble and need to raise funds quickly.

Arsenal are said to have watched the player, who has a release clause of £125m, per the report, though Valencia will accept a much lower figure.

They are not alone, though, with Wolves also considering a swoop, and Manchester City, Everton, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur also sending scouts to run the rule over the forward.

Gomez has scored three La Liga goals this season and laid on one assist.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is just what Arsenal need: Another striker who doesn’t score.

Leaving the sarcasm aside for the moment, the Gunners can surely do better than this.

Gomez’s track record of scoring goals is appalling; he has 13 goals in 53 outings for Valencia in total. That’s a goal every 0.2 games.

At Celta, it was a little better, as he scored 31 goals in 75 outings, but even that equates to a record of a goal every 0.4 games.

As hard as it may be to find, the Gunners need a properly prolific centre-forward. Gomez is a lot of things, but he isn’t prolific.

