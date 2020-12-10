Chelsea are mounting a serious title challenge this season.

The Blues have an embarrassment of riches running through their squad thanks to a superb summer transfer window, but even at this stage, they are exceeding expectation.

Frank Lampard's side are third in the table, just two points behind Tottenham who sit top. Come next weekend, it could easily be Chelsea leading the way.

The Stamford Bridge club are impressing in the Champions League too. They won their group with a game to spare, which should give them a slightly easier tie in the last-16.

Perhaps most impressively though, Lampard's side are unbeaten in 17 matches. It really does look like Chelsea could win some silverware this season.

But the Blues aren't going to stand still, either - and could be lining up a huge transfer for next summer.

According to Bild, Chelsea are one of four clubs interested in signing David Alaba.

The defender - worth £58.5 million - sees his contract expire next summer and it's expected he'll be departing Bayern Munich - but he won't come cheap.

The experienced 28-year-old, who has been capped 73 times by Austria, is expected to demand a massive £350,000-per-week wage, which would see him become Chelsea's highest earner by far.

Per The Sun, the club's top earners are currently as follows:

Kai Havertz - £310,000-per-week

Timo Werner - £270,000-per-week

Kepa Arrizabalaga - £150,000-per-week

N'Golo Kante - £150,000-per-week

As you can see, signing Alaba would see Chelsea smash their wage structure once again.

If they do, first-team players like Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount - who are all on less than £100,000-per-week according to Spotrac - would surely be a bit annoyed.

It's not as if the Blues desperately need a full-back - Alaba's preferred position - but they will probably desire a new centre-back if Thiago Silva leaves the Premier League next summer.

The Austrian is capable of playing there and to sign one of the best defenders in the world on a free transfer would be a bonus... but it all depends if Chelsea will want to smash their wage structure.

