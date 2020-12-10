Maverick UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has asserted that he is owed £500,000 by fellow UFC star Conor McGregor and his previous management company Paradigm Sports Management.

This comes in the build-up to the dangerous and fascinating bout with submission artist Charles Oliveira, due to take place this weekend at UFC 256.

This bout represents a huge risk for Ferguson as he faces off against a fighter with a seven-fight win streak, but without the name power that would likely force Ferguson’s claim for a shot at the lightweight title.

Ferguson is looking to put the stunning loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Cancelled Poirier Fight and Rankings Controversy

Ferguson previously missed out on a fight against Dustin Poirier, which would have given him the chance to press his claim for a title shot.

During an interview with BT Sport, Ferguson, in response to a question about how close the fight with Poirier was, said: “I don't know, that dude is a b****. He's a b****, Conor's a b****, Khabib's a b****. All three of them. I saw that they were going to take the No 2 and No 4 and then put them over me. Get one with [Michael] Chandler, do that, and put me at No 5. F*** that! It's not happening.”

Old Debts

Ferguson then brought up old grievances he holds with McGregor and his former management company Paradigm Sports Management, who also manages McGregor.

“I've been at this company for a very, very long time and it's happened once before with Conor. It's not happening. There's no management to do bad business behind my back anymore with Paradigm Sports Management. You can't be using that and manipulating the system along with the UFC to get that money.

Those guys owe me like half-a-mil. You got to understand that. Conor is in debt with me so I'm coming after that ass. That's why he's laughing any time I post something.

Echoing many fans’ concerns about the power McGregor holds over UFC and the special treatment he receives as a result of his star power, Ferguson took aim at UFC, saying: “You see Proper Twelve everywhere? They want him to be the champ? F*** you.'”

The majority of MMA fans will likely agree with most of Ferguson’s grievances. The issues of McGregor’s special treatment and UFC holding back deserving fighters from big opportunities have been highly debated in MMA circles for an age now.

The much-derided ranking system and UFC have also clearly both not appreciated Ferguson’s insane eight-year winning streak, before the loss to Gaethje. Ferguson finally matching up with McGregor would be a fight that the fans want to see, which would help define Ferguson’s career more clearly to a wider audience.

