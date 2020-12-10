Paul Pogba’s roller-coaster ride in the Premier League could be coming to an end soon.

Infamous super agent Mino Raiola recently claimed that the French star was done at Manchester United after years of rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

Flashes of brilliance mixed with infuriating inconsistencies have made for a frustrating concoction, with Pogba failing to truly win over the faithful at Old Trafford.

He was simply sublime against West Ham last weekend, but such performances have methodically been followed by underwhelming flops throughout his time in Manchester.

Constant flirtation with Spanish mega-clubs and Juventus hasn’t helped Pogba, who has never seemed happy on English shores.

Now, per the Mirror, a damming statistic has emerged that suggests a move might be in the best interest of both parties.

According to a list outlining the biggest mistake makers in the Premier League this season, Pogba lies in sixth, having made 114 mistakes so far.

That equates to an error ever four minutes and four seconds.

Giovanni Lo Celso is the only other player from the so called ‘big six’ to make the top ten in a group mostly made up of players from sides battling relegation.

The biggest mistake makers in the Premier League

You can see the list below:

1. Matej Vydra (Burnley) - 43 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 13 seconds

2. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) - 187 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 33 seconds

3 = Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion) - 45 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 52 seconds

3 = Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) - 30 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 52 seconds

5. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) - 79 Mistakes / Mistake every 3 minutes 53 seconds

6. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 114 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 4 seconds

7. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Fulham) - 82 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 18 seconds

8. Max Lowe (Sheffield United) - 94 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 25 seconds

9. Luke Thomas (Leicester City) - 40 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 30 seconds

10. Mario Lemina (Fulham) - 57 Mistakes / Mistake every 4 minutes 31 seconds

Not a good look for Pogba.

With all expectations that the World Cup-winner will leave in the summer, reports have begun to emerge that the powers-that-be at Old Trafford have just about had enough, and want him sold in January.

With Real Madrid and Juventus said to be interested, a blockbuster winter move might be on the cards.

