Leicester star's agent claims clubs are circling his client

Youri Tielemans has become a star at Leicester City in recent months.

The Belgium international joined the club from Monaco in 2019, with the club paying £40m to bring him in from the French club.

And he has become indispensable under manager Brendan Rodgers.

Tielemans has played in every game this season and has scored three goals in total in the Premier League, netting in the 5-2 win over Manchester City and scoring a brace against Leeds United.

He plays in both central midfield and defensive midfield and he offers both defensive solidity and the ability to get forward.

However, it now seems that he could soon be on his way out of the club.

Sport Witness carries quotes from his agent, Peter Smeets, who was talking to Sport/Voetbalmagazine, who claims that there is plenty of interest in his client.

He said: “Youri has his own dreams.

“He wants to win prizes, and you usually win them at a top club.

“There is a lot of interest in him, but the question is which clubs are interesting for him.”

Tielemans is valued at €45m (£40.9m) by Transfermarkt and he has a contract until 2023 at the King Power Stadium.

Clearly he is setting his sights high in terms of a potential move but it remains to be seen which sort of clubs will be sniffing around.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This will be a serious blow to Leicester.

That his agent is already spouting off about a potential move should set alarm bells ringing in the corridors of power.

He has seen his reputation and his value skyrocket in recent months.

Leicester ought to be looking at giving him a new contract and tying him down for the foreseeable future.

Otherwise, it seems he will be hawked from pillar to post.

