Arsenal haven't exactly had much to cheer about under Mikel Arteta this season.

There was great excitement around the Emirates Stadium after the former Manchester City coach had guided them to the FA Cup and Community Shield in less than a year in the dugout.

But a nightmarish start to their 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League has seen the Arteta era struggling under the pressure and some Gooners are even calling for his head.

And although there is great reason to be concerned about Arsenal languishing in the bottom half of the table domestically, they've at least had the Europa League to serve as a distraction.

The Gunners have already booked their place in the round of 32 by dominating a group that includes Molde, SK Rapid Wien and Dundalk.

The final stop on Arsenal's European tour in 2020 saw them take a trip to the latter, jetting off across the Irish Sea to face their near-neighbours over whom they secured a 3-0 win in north London.

On that occasion, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe ensured that the English side secured all three points - and there was a sense of deja vu during the early exchanges in Dublin.

Firstly, Nketiah fired Arsenal into an early lead to become their top goalscorer on five strikes this season, before Mohamed Elneny, of all players, doubled the advantage with a fine goal.

When we say that Elneny only scores screamers, we really mean it, because his long-range strike in Ireland was truly something to remember, so be sure to check it out down below:

Pick. That. One. Out.

Elneny isn't exactly known for his goalscoring, but the Egyptian has an eye for a screamer on the rare occasion he does find the net and all of his Arsenal strikes have come in European games.

The midfielder broke his duck in 2016 with a rip-roaring strike against Barcelona, before doubling his personal tally two seasons later during a Europa League annihilation of BATE Borisov.

And credit to Elneny because his absolute worldie against Dundalk has not only elevated him to three goals for Arsenal, but has underpinned his unexpected renaissance under Arteta.

It was assumed by many that Elneny's Arsenal career was dead and buried after a nondescript loan spell with Beşiktaş and rumours claiming he wasn't in the club's every transfer window.

As it turns out, that hasn't been the case and if Arsenal have benefitted from that plot twist in only one way, then at least they'll have this blockbuster strike to enjoy replaying year afer year.

