Celtic latest news: No resolution to reported talks amid transfer interest

Talks, talks and more talks.

Indeed, that seems to have been the story at Celtic for a while now as top brass twice hold talks about Neil Lennon’s situation, only to conclude that he is still the man for the job.

That may not have been the outcome many supporters would have wanted and reports from The Sun only move to further that trend.

They claim that the club have held discussions over a new deal for Jeremie Frimpong though no agreement has yet been reached.

The Dutchman has emerged as an important figure for the Bhoys since leaving Manchester City in 2019 and has created the joint-third highest big chances of any Celtic player in the league this season (2, via SofaScore).

On average, he makes the fifth-most key passes per game in the squad (1.1) while his searing pace is a more obvious asset.

Teams south of the border are said to be keen, with Southampton touted as a landing spot in the report.

Celtic are in a reasonably good position in terms of his contract in that his deal does not run out until 2023, though the fact he’s so far been unwilling to extend does speak to the malaise crippling the club’s chase for a tenth league title.

The Athletic have written about a deep-rooted complacency behind the scenes and Lennon himself spoke of players wanting to leave before the season even began, so it certainly looks an unhappy camp at the moment.

It’s not clear if Frimpong is one of those players but reports like these aren’t likely to cheer Celtic fans up any time soon.

