Exclusive: Rob Lee drools over Liverpool ace who has blossomed at Anfield

Georginio Wijnaldum has a big decision to make.

The Netherlands international has a contract that expires at the end of the season and there has been plenty of talk surrounding the player and the possibility of him moving to Barcelona on a free transfer.

Ronald Koeman is said to be a fan of the Dutchman, who he has worked with at international level, but Wijnaldum remains a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad at Liverpool.

Indeed, he has played in every Premier League game this season and scored in the 4-0 win over Wolves last time out.

Following his move from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016, the 30-year-old has gone from strength to strength and has clocked over 200 appearances for the Reds in total.

He has won the Champions League and the Premier League along the way and Rob Lee, the former Newcastle and England midfielder, believes Wijnaldum has a particular set of attributes that make him indispensable to both club and country, naming his goalscoring ability as a surprise factor.

He has scored 20 goals in total for Liverpool and also has 15 goals for the Netherlands in 62 caps.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Lee said: “Yes, yes. I thought he'd done okay for Newcastle, scored a few goals. I’m talking about a midfield player that gets forward. He actually does it, he actually gets forward, he gets into the box, he scores a lot especially for his country.

“He scored a lot of goals and technically, he is decent, he's not perfect but he seems to be in the right place at the right time and he finishes very, very well. I thought he’d gone to Liverpool and maybe wouldn’t get in the team all the time.

“He seems to have been, recently especially, scoring goals from midfield. It’s a dying art, not a lot of people can do it, not a lot can arrive at the right time. Not a lot of people are good finishers.

“I think he's all of those things so I think at the moment he's a mainstay for Liverpool. The more places you can score goals from the more chance you’ve got of winning games than if you're relying on one person to score goals.

“Liverpool spread it around, they did all last season, probably their main striker, (Roberto) Firmino, didn’t score many. The two wide guys, you know, (Sadio) Mane and (Mohamed) Salah got the most but (Diogo) Jota is now scoring goals and if Wijnaldum scores goals, there’s so many different places where they can score goals and I think it certainly helps when you're trying to win the league.”

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table but they are level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur; the two sides are separated by goal difference.

