Spurs star wanted by Real Madrid, summer deal mooted

Sergio Reguilon has been a star at Tottenham Hotspur.

Since his arrival from Real Madrid in the summer, he has been genuinely exceptional on the left side of the defence.

The Spain international arrived in a £27m deal and has gone on to make 11 appearances in all competitions, laying on three assists.

One condition had to be met in the deal to sign him, though, which may torment Spurs for the next few months.

Indeed, in order to bring him to north London they had to agree to a buy-back clause, which stands at €45m (£41m).

Now, that does not guarantee he will leave if that bid is made; Spurs merely have to accept it, and Reguilon has no obligation to accept the move.

Still, Sport Witness carries a report from journalist Eduardo Inda, who appeared on Spanish outlet El Chringuito to claim that Real are intending to buy Reguilon back next summer.

They are currently not sold on the form of Brazilian veteran Marcelo and hope to replace him with the current Spurs man.

There is also no mention if Real could actually afford such a deal, which feels remarkable to type, but this is just speculation at this point.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is going to run and run and run.

Spurs did a deal with the devil when they signed Reguilon, such is the damage his exit could wreak on the defence.

He is clearly a huge upgrade on Ben Davies, offering pace, crossing ability and genuine defensive solidity.

Spurs simply have to hope that Reguilon does not believe it can get better than it currently is.

After all, with him in the team, Spurs are top of the Premier League table. They will be crossing their fingers that he has fallen in love with life in north London.

