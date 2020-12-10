Newcastle takeover news: Rob Lee gives verdict on what club need

The Newcastle United takeover has been a story that has dominated English football for much of 2020.

With the Saudi Arabian investment falling at the final hurdle, fans can only dream about the resurrection of a collapsed deal that has seen Mike Ashley launch legal action against the Premier League.

Given the controversial reputation of the would-be new owners, a lot has been made about whether or not it’d be a good thing, so insight from a Geordie favourite into what he’d like to see go on behind the scenes at St. James’ Park takes on an added poignancy.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, former Toon star Rob Lee has revealed he’d like to see someone who cares about the club involved.

“We need somebody who doesn’t see it as an investment”, he said while fondly remembering the glory days of the Sir John Hall era.

“It probably needs to be an overseas investor but someone who likes football and gets the area, gets the people.”

Indeed, that does seem hugely important for a club such as Newcastle.

At the moment, there appears to be such little joy on offer around the club in the strange limbo they’ve been left in and fans must be longing for a team they can relate to again.

Perhaps fans are often criticised for harkening back to the Kevin Keegan days but it’s hard to blame anyone for dreaming of better days given what’s been produced under Ashley for 13 years.

The whole club needs a lift and an investor who can excite fans once again would likely be an instant hero, such is the intense level of support on Tyneside.

Hopefully, for supporters, better days will soon come.

