Leeds United latest news: Plans for January transfer window cleared up

A double blow for Leeds United has emerged.

Indeed, after Robin Koch went under the knife as a result of his knee injury, fellow summer signing Diego Llorente is likely to be out for around a fortnight with a muscle problem.

Still, despite being fairly low on bodies centrally at the moment, Phil Hay has revealed Marcelo Bielsa’s January transfer stance.

Tweeting during the Argentine’s pre-match press conference for the West Ham game, Hay revealed Bielsa had hinted there were ‘no plans’ to go into the market in January.

While that may be disappointing for fans to hear - such is the usually exciting nature of transfers - it does fit in line with what Bielsa is famed to want.

Small squads are believed to be his favourite method of working and, given his demanding style of play, the idea of a short-term stop gap isn’t realistic.

When discussing Koch’s arrival, The Athletic revealed Director of Football Victor Orta had chased the player for a number of years, so rash decisions in the market aren’t exactly common at Leeds under this regime.

The German is believed to be targeting a return in March and with Llorente only thought to be missing a few weeks, perhaps the situation will look rosier in the early stages of 2021.

Liam Cooper and Pascal Strujik have deputised at times this season, so Bielsa just about has enough to get through the next few weeks until the Spanish international gets up to full speed.

Flying close to the wind perhaps but you’d be hard pressed to find a Leeds fan who doesn’t trust in Bielsa.

