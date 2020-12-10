Aston Villa news: More firepower could soon be on the way

Where Aston Villa may have struggled for goals from a central striker last season, Ollie Watkins has largely addressed that since arriving in the Midlands.

Indeed, Dean Smith's side scored only 41 goals all season last time out (the eighth-lowest and only one more than relegated Bournemouth), whereas they rank seventh-highest already this season.

So, what better time to re-introduce someone who struggled for goals last season and place him into a side with a much higher xG, suggesting they're creating higher quality chances?

Wesley may have struggled to wholly convince since his £22m move from Club Brugge but perhaps the Brazilian will fare better now the rest of the team has improved.

According to the Express and Star, he's ramping up his return from the serious knee injury that has ruled him out of most of 2020 and the club will factor in his fitness when it comes to planning for the January transfer window.

A return of six goals in 22 games may not be the most prolific but, as a back-up to Watkins and someone playing in a side creating much more, perhaps Villa will start to see a return on their investment.

The pressure is off somewhat in that he won't be expected to be the main source of goals when playing which could allow the 24-year-old to get himself back up to speed and regain his confidence a touch easier than if he was seen as some sort of returning saviour.

It certainly hasn't been easy for Wesley but, hopefully, this is the perfect situation for him to return into.

