Exclusive: Rob Lee says Newcastle could have signed Ballon d'Or winner

Newcastle United enjoyed perhaps their golden era in the 90s.

The Magpies were a genuine domestic force throughout the middle of the decade and they enjoyed some genuinely intoxicating highs.

While they began the decade in the old Second Division (now the Championship), they were promoted as champions in 1992/32 and went on to challenge for the Premier League title no fewer than three times.

They finished 3rd in their first season in the Premier League, and 2nd in both 1995/96 and 1996/97. The 95/96 season saw them miss out by just four points, while the following campaign was a seven-point gap, both to Manchester United.

While two 13th-placed finishes may have dampened spirits in 1997/98 and 1998/99, they reached two FA Cup finals, losing to Arsenal and United, and also broke the world transfer record in 1996 to sign Alan Shearer from Blackburn Rovers.

The fee amounted to £15m and he would go on to become a genuine club legend at St James’ Park.

Rob Lee was a key figure for that Magpies team, too, arriving in 1992 given his affection for manager Kevin Keegan.

He went on to make over 300 appearances for the club, the majority of them in the Premier League, and he has now lifted the lid on the players the Magpies could have signed.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he has named some names, insisting that Paul Gascoigne was “close” to moving north, while he could have been joined by Arsenal icon Tony Adams and, potentially, the Italian legend Roberto Baggio.

Baggio became an icon playing for Fiorentina, Juventus, and AC Milan in Italy throughout the late 80s and 90s and won the Ballon d’Or in 1993.

Lee said: “We've got rumours, obviously, there’s always rumours. Yeah, I think Roberto Baggio in his prime was a huge rumour that we heard.

“I know Gazza was close. I was with England with him and I'm sure he was close. I think Paul Ince, players like that, you know, Tony Adams, I think was mentioned at one stage.

“I think what the main thing is, during that time, we could have got anybody so if you said a rumour now about Newcastle being interested in Messi, it's not true. I think if you linked Newcastle with anybody, anybody in the world at that time, you know, because we signed Alan Shearer, who was the best striker in the world, that's fine.

“I know he was a Geordie, but he certainly doesn't want to waste his career. He wants to come to a club that's got the possibility of winning things. So I think it was a case of we could have had anybody you know, we had somebody in charge in Kevin Keegan, who was idolised by huge amounts of football players for that era.

“So with his persuasive manner with the money that they had and the fans, the amount of fans they had in that the stadium. At that time, I think we could have signed anybody.”

History may well have been different had even one of those deals got over the line, but imagine a front line of Gazza, Shearer, and Baggio… oof.

