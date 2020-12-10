Inter Milan will be bitterly disappointed to have dropped out of the Champions League this week.

For all the promise of their first year under Antonio Conte, I Nerazzurri are struggling to progress on the European stage and failed to even qualify for the Europa League in an embarrassing exit.

With Real Madrid cruising to a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to a brace from Karim Benzema, Inter simply needed a win at the San Siro to progress into the second round.

Inter Milan 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

However, Shakhtar Donetsk, who have spent the season yoyoing between famous wins over Real and crushing defeats to Gladbach, held their own during the clash in northern Italy.

In fact, Inter entered the final stages desperately searching for a winner with the scores locked at 0-0 and really put the Shakhtar defence under pressure with a series of set-pieces.

In the end, a dramatic winning goal never transpired with the Ukrainians taking home a point and Europa League place at the expense of Inter, who finished bottom of the group on seven points.

Elimination for Inter

Fine margins between qualification and humiliation then? Absolutely, but there were even finer margins still when it came to Inter's best opportunity to break the Shakhtar resistance late on.

That's because former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez looked, for all intents and purposes, to have produced the winner with a goalbound header from a corner.

While it's impossible to say for certain that Sanchez's effort would have rippled the net, it would certainly have given Anatoliy Trubin trouble if it wasn't for one problem: Romelu Lukaku.

That's because the Inter striker was innocently stood in front of goal when Sanchez rose for the header and accidentally blocked the effort with the ball pinging off his head in an offside position.

Slow-mo footage of Lukaku moment

It was such an unfortunate moment, effectively costing Inter their hopes of Champions League survival, that the clip went viral and has since been given the slow-motion treatment.

Yes, that's right, Lukaku's accidental block is another example of a sporting moment proving all the more funny when it's played at half the speed and his facial expression couldn't be more dramatic.

You can see the crushing moment that Sanchez and Lukaku accidentally collaborated on crushing elimination for Inter by checking out the viral video down below:

Lukaku's bad luck

Lukaku really is one of the unluckiest players of all time - and you can just see the panic in his eyes.

It's astonishing to think that Lukaku hasn't won a major honour in more than a decade despite having played for Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan in the years since.

Considering his superb goal-scoring record wherever he goes, you have to say that he deserves more in his trophy cabinet in return, but it feels as though the bad luck just keeps on coming.

So, yes, let's not bully ourselves for finding amusement in Lukaku standing in the wrong place at the wrong time; just rest assured that he'll soon silence the critics with his unerring eye for goal.

