Pochettino names the two Spurs stars he wants Real Madrid to sign

Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work for quite some time now.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was sacked in November of 2019 following a draw with Sheffield United.

Since then, he has been linked with a number of clubs but has thus far kept his powder dry when it comes to returning to top-level football.

Still, the reports will not stop and Pochettino is now being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Sport Witness carries a claim from journalist Luigi Guelpa in Spain, who says that the Argentine has already asked Real to sign two players.

Speaking to Calciomercato, he said: “Pochettino for Real Madrid gave the names of (Harry) Kane and (Dele) Alli, and the third is his.”

He also claims Paulo Dybala is unlikely to move in the January transfer window.

Still, the eye-catching part of this is the apparent interest in Pochettino’s old Spurs pals in Kane and Alli.

Alli, of course, is out of favour under Jose Mourinho and has been struggling for minutes in the Premier League, while Kane is in perhaps the form of his life, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists in 17 games in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Give it a rest.

This a nonsense claim, surely, when one considers two things: Pochettino is not actually in charge at Real Madrid, and Kane in particular would surely cost the earth.

He is valued at £108m by Transfermarkt and has a contract with Spurs until 2024; there is no reason for the club to be cashing in at any point.

Alli might be more attainable given that he has just four league appearances to his name this term.

Still, why would Real want to sign a player who simply isn’t playing for his current club?

This doesn’t make sense whichever way you look at it.

