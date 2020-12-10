Arsenal star signed in summer already eyed for January move

Willian only joined Arsenal back in August.

The Brazil international moved to the club on a free transfer from Chelsea but this season, he has struggled under Mikel Arteta.

While he has made 10 starts in the Premier League, he has completed the 90 minutes just twice, and has laid on just three assists, two of which came in the opening game against Fulham.

He has played on both the right wing and the left wing for the Gunners but, clearly, he is not having the impact that was expected of him when he made the move across London.

The Brazilian is earning £220,000-per-week at the Emirates, so it’s fair to say that he hasn’t exactly set the world alight in the capital.

And Sport Witness now claims that he could move on next summer, with Real Betis interested in snapping up the 32-year-old.

El Gol Digital reports that Joaquin is set to retire, as he approaches his 40th birthday, and Betis want Willian as a potential replacement.

The report states that Arsenal could be open to a sale in January as he has struggled for form in recent weeks.

Betis are hoping to add experience to replace Joaquin and believe the ex-Chelsea man can have a serious impact in Spain.

It remains to be seen if Willian would be willing to move to Betis, given that he is earning a king’s ransom in north London, and it is somewhat doubtful that the club will be able to match his potential salary demands.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This just doesn’t feel all that likely, does it?

While one can understand Betis being interested in the player, who has plenty of experience and has been a star at Chelsea in the past, the reverse is unlikely.

Why exactly would Willian want to move to a La Liga club that are currently eighth makes precious little sense.

One has to doubt if they could actually afford him, too, so there’s plenty of hurdles in the way of this potential deal.

File this one under ‘probably not’.

