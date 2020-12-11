The Champions League is officially on ice until 2021.

The group stages wrapped up in typically dramatic fashion with huge clubs like Manchester United failing to make the grade, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid clambered into the second round.

And now that the contenders for European football's greatest prize have been cut from 32 to 16, the discussions surrounding who will be lifting 'Big Ears' next summer are beginning to intensify.

2020/21 Champions League

Bayern Munich are barreling into the New Year as the free-scorning holders, but you can never write off 2018/19 winners Liverpool nor a Juventus side with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have themselves a knack for conquering Europe over the last 10 years and Paris Saint-Germain will be desperate to graduate from being the bridesmaid to the bride.

And football being football, you can never write off a Leicester City-like fairy tale from taking place with RB Leipzig and Atalanta amongst those hoping to throw a spanner in the works.

Who will win?

In other words, predicting who will hold the Champions League trophy aloft in 2021 is pretty darn impossible and the upcoming round of 16 draw will only elucidate the situation negligibly.

Nevertheless, the closest we can come to untangling the knot of Champions League contenders is by turning to the statistics and few do that better than the data gurus at fivethirtyeight.com.

They use detailed algorithms to predict key topics across science, politics and more, but for today, we're focusing on their model for the remaining 16 teams in Europe's premier competition.

Every team's chance of winning

Their data has predicted the percentage chance of every team winning the final and ordered them accordingly, so be sure to check out the full list down below to see how fancied your club really is:

16. Lazio - <1%

15. FC Porto - <1%

14. Borussia Monchengladbach - <1%

13. Sevilla - 1%

12. Atalanta - 1%

11. RB Leipzig - 3%

10. Juventus - 3%

9. Atletico Madrid - 5%

8. Real Madrid - 6%

7. Borussia Dortmund - 6%

6. Paris Saint-Germain - 7%

5. Chelsea - 7%

4. Liverpool - 7%

3. Barcelona - 10%

2. Bayern Munich - 17%

1. Manchester City - 24%

Man City named as favourites

Well, well, well. It's pretty fascinating that City have been given the nod as favourites this season, particularly considering their highly-publicised curse in the quarter-finals under Pep Guardiola.

But with last season's Lyon defeat proving their most heartbreaking loss to date, you wouldn't be surprised if Guardiola threw the kitchen sink at ending their Champions League woes.

If their Premier League struggles continue for much longer, perhaps it would be shrewd for them to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool's Europe-focused approaches in 2004/05 and 2006/07.

Besides, it's the one piece of silverware that has evaded Guardiola in his longest managerial stint yet and would effectively complete his trophy-ladened project at the Etihad Stadium.

However, to turn that dream into reality, the Citizens will have to overcome some of the incredible teams breathing down their neck in both the statistical model and the competition itself.

