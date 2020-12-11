Harry Kane has started the 2020/21 Premier League season on fire.

The Englishman has been hugely impressive as Spurs currently sit top of the table.

Kane has already contributed directly to 18 goals this season in just 11 game, scoring eight and recording 10 assists.

He is clearly the best striker in England's top tier right now. He might even be the best striker in the world.

But is he the best paid striker in the Premier League right now?

We've answered that question by listing the 25 best-paid strikers in the Premier League using figures primarily provided by Spotrac.

Spotrac don't have figures for every player so we have used other sources where appropriate.

=25. Cenk Tosun - £60,000-per-week



=25. Aleksandar Mitrovic - £60,000-per-week

24. Charlie Austin - £70,000-per-week

23. Michail Antonio - £70,000-per-week

=22. Andy Carroll - £75,000-per-week

=20. Danny Ings - £75,000-per-week

Everton are paying Tosun a lot of money to sit on the bench. The striker has scored just once for the club since the 2019/20 season.

Carroll may also be considered overpaid given he is yet to score in 26 appearances since his return to Newcastle.

Ings is a bargain at £75k-per-week. His goals have propelled Southampton into contention for a European berth.

=20. Ollie Watkins - £75,000-per-week

19. Fabio Silva - £80,000-per-week



18. Islam Slimani - £80,000-per-week

17. Joelinton - £86,538-per-week

=15. Gabriel Jesus - £90,000-per-week

Aston Villa spent a lot of money on Watkins last summer and that decision looks justified. He's notched six goals in his first 10 league games for the club.

Slimani has been frozen out at Leicester, while Joelinton is also not showing why Newcastle paid so much for him.

=15. Michy Batshuayi - £90,000-per-week

14. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £100,000-per-week (per Sportekz)

13. Odion Ighalo - £100,769-per-week

12. Olivier Giroud - £110,000-per-week

11. Sebastien Haller - £115,385-per-week

Batshuayi, Ighalo and Haller are all not justifying their wage.

Calvert-Lewin is thriving under Carlo Ancelotti and ha currently scored 11 goals already this campaign.

Giroud continues to impress when given a chance. It's baffling that Frank Lampard hasn't given him much game time in the past few months.

10. Christian Benteke - £120,000-per-week

9. Raul Jimenez - £130,000-per-week (per Sporttekz)

8. Jamie Vardy - £140,000-per-week

7. Timo Werner - £170,000-per-week

6. Roberto Firmino - £180,000-per-week

Benteke has struggled during his spell at Crystal Palace, despite scoring twice against West Brom last weekend.

Vardy, who is one month away from celebrating his 34th birthday, continues to prove he's one of the league's most deadly strikers.

5. Alexandre Lacazette - £182,051-per-week

4. Harry Kane - £200,000-per-week

3. Edinson Cavani - £210,000-per-week

2. Sergio Aguero - £230,135-per-week

1. Anthony Martial - £250,000-per-week

Kane is only the fourth highest-paid striker, which is a surprise.

He's usurped by Cavani, Aguero and Martial. The latter leads the way despite an underwhelming start to the 2020/21 season.

News Now - Sport News