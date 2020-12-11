While the Manchester derby may dominate the headlines, it’s by no means the only local feud in the Premier League this weekend.

Midlands rivals Wolves and Aston Villa face each other in Saturday’s early kickoff and as both teams find themselves separated by just two points in the Premier League table, there’s more than just local bragging rites at stake.

With Nuno Santo’s side suffering a downturn in form compared to last season and Villa much improved from their 2019/20 survival bid, there’s incredibly little to choose between both teams right now.

And to illustrate that point, here’s GIVEMESPORT’s combined XI for Wolves vs Aston Villa…

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez has hardly put a foot wrong since signing for Aston Villa but with their returns for clean sheets, saves and goals conceded practically identical this season, we’ve decided to go with the far more proven and experienced Rui Patricio. 92 Portugal caps speaks for itself, as does a return of 13 clean sheets in the top flight last term.

Right-Back: Two right-backs who both moved to the Premier League this summer and have both shown plenty of promise in the opening stages. Matty Cash has been a key aspect of Villa’s defensive improvements this term with averages of 2.8 tackles and 3 interceptions per match, and that’s why we’ve given him the nod over Nelson Semedo in a close-run contest. The Portuguese has threatened in his early Wolves career but we’re still waiting for him to truly replicate the influence of Matt Doherty.

Right Centre-Back: You can never go too far wrong with Willy Boly, who is about as solid a centre-back as you’ll get in the Premier League, but in this instance we’re favouring his defensive partner Conor Coady. The England international suffered a difficult evening at Anfield on Sunday but he’s a competent defender who offers the added advantage of those searing, diagonal balls that can switch play in an instant. A major asset for this combined XI.

Left Centre-Back: Ezri Konsa is without doubt one of the more underrated players in Dean Smith’s side - the 23-year-old reads the game well and is very comfortable with the ball at his feet. Ultimately though, he’s both literally and metaphorically dwarfed by Tyrone Mings. The England international is quite the specimen at 6 foot 5 and being naturally left footed makes him an even rarer commodity.

Left-Back: Compared to how hotly contested other positions have been so far, the No.3 berth in our combined XI was essentially a no-contest. Whereas Matt Targett hasn’t missed a single minute of Aston Villa’s Premier League campaign so far, Marcal, Romain Saiss, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Ruben Vinagre (now out on loan) have all played there for Wolves this season, with none being particularly convincing.

Defensive Midfield: Perhaps we’re being a little harsh on Douglas Luiz, who has done a fine job anchoring a largely offensive Villa engine room this season, but we just couldn’t ignore Ruben Neves’ natural pedigree. While 2020/21 has lacked truly stellar moments from the Portugal international, this is still the youngest ever captain in Champions League history we’re talking about, not to mention a midfielder blessed with deadly precision from long range - whether that’s passing or shooting.

Right Central Midfield: Encompassing a perfect mixture of off-ball tenacity and attacking flair, John McGinn is very much the heartbeat of this combined XI - the player who’s never far from the action and contributing at both ends of the pitch. The Scotland international’s had the limelight taken off him this term but still boasts one goal and four assists in nine games, as well as ranking third throughout Villa’s squad for key passes and dribbles.

Left Central Midfield: Maybe we’re taking a risk in playing Jack Grealish a little deeper than the left wing role that’s seen him notch up five goals and five assists this season, but a roaming No.8 spot feels like the England international’s ultimate position and it allows us to get more attacking talent on the pitch. The first name on our teamsheet, Grealish has been without doubt one of the Premier League’s standout performers this term - throughout the whole division he ranks third for key passes and fourth for dribbles, while only Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne have provided more assists. However, that does mean there’s no space in our midfield for Ross Barkley, despite a strong start to his Villa loan spell.

Right Wing: He may have struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI so far this season but we still rate Adama Traore as the most formidable attacking option throughout both teams. After all, last season saw the Spain international rack up 13 goal involvements while averaging a staggering five dribbles per match, and that explosiveness will be a major asset for this combined XI. Unfortunately, his place comes at the expense of Daniel Podence.

Left Wing: With Grealish moved into midfield, Wolves’ Pedro Neto takes the left wing spot in our combined XI virtually uncontested. For players aged under 22 in the Premier League this season, he ranks first for goals and joint-top for assists, as well as second for key passes and dribbles. The Portuguese youngster is enjoying a fine season and it’s exciting to think how much further he could improve over the next few years.

Striker: With Raul Jimenez sidelined for the foreseeable future, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins finishes off our combined XI. Don’t be fooled into thinking the former Brentford striker is our sloppy seconds though - despite many a Football League front-man struggling to replicate their netting prowess in the top flight, he’s already scored six times for Villa, including a hat-trick against Liverpool. With one assist to boot, the 24-year-old is enjoying a fine start to life in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News