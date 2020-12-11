Roman Reigns is WWE's hottest star right now.

Since turning heel upon his return at SummerSlam, 'The Tribal Chief' has gone on to dominate on SmackDown.

He was involved in what's arguably been the rivalry of the year against Jey Uso, before turning his attention to Kevin Owens.

The pair meet at December's TLC pay-per-view - and it's expected their programme will end there - lasting just a month or so.

So, who will WWE have Reigns work with going forward... at WrestleMania perhaps?

There is some incredible talent on the SmackDown roster, plus a dream match with The Rock was touted earlier this year.

However, it looks like that won't happen anymore. Instead, WWE appear to be building a storyline between Reigns and Goldberg.

In fact, the WCW legend has called out the Universal Champion on WWE’s The Bump earlier this week.

"I would say that is one of the most mild understatements that I have ever heard," Goldberg said when asked if the pair have unfinished business.

"He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move – God knows how long ago – and he continues to perform it at sub-par level.

"Let’s be perfectly honest, I’m the dude that delivers the spear and I don’t think that he understands what it’s like until I deliver one to him.

"So Roman, it’s coming and I’m coming for you. I may be old, I may be grey, but I’m still Goldberg!"

Goldberg then concluded the interview with WWE by using his famous 'who’s next?' catchphrase - answering the question himself: 'Roman’s next!'

It didn't take long for Reigns to respond to the 53-year-old's call out either. He tweeted shortly after:

"I never wait in line. I am the attraction and I choose who’s next. And that’s Kevin Owens."

Yep, at this point, it seems all signs are pointing to Reigns vs Goldberg further down the line... at WrestleMania 37.

And here we were thinking that we avoided that match after it was called off earlier this year.

