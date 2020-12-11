Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United is coming to an end.

The Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola, announced to the world on Monday that his client will be leaving the Red Devils in due course.

On the eve of United's crucial game away at RB Leipzig, Raiola said: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United."

Many United fans now just want the Pogba saga over, but where will the French World Cup winner end up?

One potential destination is Juventus, the club where the 27-year-old grew into a world-class player.

According to The Independent's Miguel Delaney, Pogba could return to Turin in a swap deal involving - wait for it - Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told The Football Ramble's On The Continent show: "Talking to people during the week because I've been doing something on the Paul Pogba situation, which is connected to Ronaldo, and the fact that Juventus might actually be interested in a swap.

"It's not impossible. Connected to all that was the view that ultimately, Juventus are trying to install this collective idea of football.

"They tried it with Sarri, now they're trying do it with Pirlo, but that is almost impossible to do while Ronaldo is there, because the way he plays, he just doesn't really fit into that collective approach.

"Now, obviously that was not a problem at all when he was at his absolute maximum, but now it means, even more than ever, Juventus have to play a certain way.

"Then there's that kind of dilemma, where a manager will, in the long term, want to install a more collective system, but while they're doing that, it's such an easy solution.

"We'll get the ball to Cris, but the problem is, it becomes difficult to wean players off that."

Ronaldo returning to United after over a decade to replace a wantaway Pogba? It really would be the stuff of dreams for Red Devils supporters.

Stranger things have happened in football...

News Now - Sport News