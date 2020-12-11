The year is almost over and that means one thing to WWE fans... we're close to entering WrestleMania season.

In just over one month's time, the Royal Rumble will return and after that, all roads lead to 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

After running this year's WrestleMania in an empty arena, Vince McMahon will be desperate for fans to return come April 2021.

But, with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, it's unclear if that will happen. Still, that hasn't stopped WWE planning some big matches for the show.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, although 'nothing is close to official', three huge matches are said to be in the works.

"Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered," the tweet reads.

"[Roman] Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs [Randy] Orton and an interesting twist: [Drew] McIntyre vs [Brock] Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor."

That's certainly a solid start to the WrestleMania card, should it come to fruition - and it looks like WWE are already putting the wheels in motion for Reigns vs Goldberg.

Speaking on 'The Bump' earlier this week, the WCW legend called out 'The Tribal Chief' for a match.

"He backed out on me at WrestleMania, he stole my move – God knows how long ago – and he continues to perform it at sub-par level," Goldberg said.

"Let’s be perfectly honest, I’m the dude that delivers the spear and I don’t think that he understands what it’s like until I deliver one to him.

"So Roman, it’s coming and I’m coming for you. I may be old, I may be grey, but I’m still Goldberg!"

Yep, it really does sound like Roman's next.

But what about that triple threat though? McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Lee... sign us up!

