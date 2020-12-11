Tyson Fury predicts Kubrat Pulev to beat rival Anthony Joshua and is already making arrangements to face ‘other fighters’ in 2021.

Reports these past few weeks have been swirling about Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua having finally come to terms on a lucrative two-fight deal which has the potential to see all four major belts on the line.

First up for AJ, though, is the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, whose only professional defeat has come against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

With only one blemish on his otherwise perfect record, AJ has fought just once since suffering shock defeat and major upset at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June of 2019, avenging his defeat to the American last December.

Joshua is the current holder of the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts, with Fury holding the WBC. Fury, however, is not convinced Joshua will get the job done in order to carry out a much-anticipated unification bout next year.

Bob Arum, Fury’s promotor has gone on record by stating Fury is already looking at 'other fighters'.

Arum – who also represents Pulev stated:

"Pulev is big, rugged. Joshua is vulnerable and I really feel that Pulev will not only beat him, but will knock him out.

"It will disappoint my other guy, the WBC champion, Tyson Fury, who is looking forward to fighting Joshua.

"I talked to Tyson yesterday and we were making plans for him to fight other fighters. Because he agrees with me - there is a great chance Pulev will upset the apple-cart and beat Joshua."

Fury has previously warned Joshua about Pulev’s power, Fury told iFL TV in September:

“It’s heavyweight boxing, especially someone as big as they are, either could win.

“If Andy Ruiz can knock Joshua out, then Pulev definitely can. Pulev’s a lot bigger guy and punches probably harder than Ruiz does.”

