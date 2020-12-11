There are some big teams that will battle it out in this season's Europa League knockout rounds.

Arsenal, AC Milan and Tottenham safely navigated their way through the group stage and are in the hat for the last 32.

They will be joined by some big teams that finished third in their Champions League group.

Manchester United were unable to navigate their Champions League 'group of death' and have dropped down, while Ajax also suffered the same fate.

All 32 teams left in the competition will find out their opponents for the first knockout round when the draw is made on Monday.

But who are the favourites to win this season's Europa League?

Data analysts fivethirtyeight have worked that question out and you can view their findings below.

32. Wolfsberger - <1%

31. Antwerp - <1%

30. Red Star - <1%

29. Molde - <1%

28. Maccabi Tel-Aviv - <1%

27. Granada - <1%

26. Krasnodar - <1%

25. Dynamo Kiev - <1%

24. Braga - <1%

23. Slavia Prague - <1%

22. PSV - <1%

21. Dinamo Zagreb - <1%

20. Club Brugge - <1%

19. Young Boys - 1%

18. Rangers - 2%

17. Hoffenheim - 2%

16. Benfica - 2%

15. Olympiacos - 2%

14. Shakhtar - 2%

13. Lille - 3%

12. Leicester - 4%

11. Roma - 4%

10. Arsenal - 5%

9. RB Salzburg - 6%

8. Villarreal - 6%

7. AC Milan - 6%

6. Ajax - 7%

5. Leverkusen - 7%

4. Napoli - 7%

3. Man United - 9%

2. Real Sociedad - 9%

1. Tottenham - 10%

Remarkably, Tottenham are favourites to win the whole competition.

Spurs haven't won a trophy since 2008 but they have been backed to end that drought.

United are third favourites, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Milan side have also been given a strong chance to win the competition.

Perhaps surprisingly, Arsenal are 'only' 10th favourites.

The Gunners, who finished as competition runners up in 2019, have struggled in the Premier League but they made light work of their Europa League group as they won all six of their games.

Rangers were impressive as they progressed through their group unbeaten, but the data analysts don't like their chances.

Steven Gerrard's side are ranked as 18th favourites, with just a 2% chance to win the competition.

With so many big teams left in the competition, the battle to be crowned Europa League champions is going to be fascinating.

