This weekend marks the return to the ring for Anthony Joshua.

He is set to face the Bulgarian heavyweight Kubrat Pulev live on Sky Sport Box Office.

AJ, 31, was originally set to fight Pulev, 39, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in June, however due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fight was pushed back.

How to watch the weigh-in

The weigh-in ahead of the fight will be showcased live on Sky Sports Boxing YouTube via a stream as well as Sky Spots News covering the action from 1pm GMT.

When is the fight?

The clash between Joshua and Pulev is scheduled for Saturday, December 12 at Wembley Arena, with 1000 socially-distanced fans in attendance.

The ring walks for the fight are expected around 10.30pm GMT, largely depending on the undercard bouts.

The fighters compare with AJ standing at 23 wins – 21 via KO and one defeat; Pulev with 28 wins – 14 via KO and just the one defeat also.

The event will be priced at £24.95 to purchase via Sky Sports Box Office.

Who is on the undercard?

The fight-list goes as follows:

• Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev (WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight title)

• Lawrence Okolie vs TBA (cruiserweight)

• Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach (heavyweight)

• Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin (heavyweight)

• Florian Marku vs Alex Fearon (welterweight)

• Souleymane Cissokho vs Kieron Conway (light-middleweight)

• Qais Ashfaq vs Ashley Lane (super-bantamweight)

AJ stated ahead of the fight:

"December 12 is the [fight] date and once again the heavyweight belts go up in the air.

"It is my sole focus to make sure that come December 13 they are in their rightful place in the UK."

Pulev also stated:

"There is no way back, no postponement, no rescheduling! Let the better one win!"

