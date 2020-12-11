Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE stars of the 21st century.

He's so big, in fact, that his appearances inside the squared circle have been few and far between in recent years.

The Beast - even if he's holding a championship belt - will be reserved for just the biggest PPV events of the year.

WWE will have no issue with using him at WrestleMania, SummerSlam or the Royal Rumble, but Brock at a PPV like TLC? Forget about it.

Lesnar has been absent for most of 2020 too, making his last appearance back in April at WrestleMania 36 before going on hiatus.

It's not clear when - or if - he'll actually come back and WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco believes the only think that will make him return is an 'ungodly amount of money'.

"You never count anything out in this business, and you never say you're not going to do it, or he won't do it," Brisco told WrestlingInc.

"If the money is right, and I believe this with all my soul that Brock Lesnar would not do it unless he was offered one of those - as Ted DiBiase said, 'Everybody has their damn price.'

"If they come up and offer him this ungodly amount, I don't know. I know Brock never has to work another day in his life, and his grandchildren and their grandchildren will never have to work another day of life."

One thing we know about WWE is that they won't be afraid to throw money at Lesnar, given his star power.

In fact, reports this week have suggested that The Beast could be involved in a triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee at WrestleMania.

This, of course, is far from official. But it sounds like Lesnar will be making a return to WWE 12 months after he went on hiatus and according to Brisco, he'll cost an 'ungodly amount of money'.

