According to reports from The Telegraph, Manchester United are considering a swoop for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The 25-cap England international joined the La Liga side from Spurs in summer 2019 and has this term featured in every minute of a campaign that has seen Atletico rise to the very top of the table.

Manchester United only recently spent big on Aaron Wan-Bissaka but the former Crystal Palace youngster is very much an old-fashioned full-back - one of the best around in one-on-one situations yet limited in what he offers going forward.

Trippier is therefore seen as a more offensive alternative, having already chalked up three assists in La Liga this season.

He's got plenty of Premier League experience to boot, but would the former Burnley man actually be a good signing for the Red Devils?

GIVEMESPORT writers Christy Malyan, Harry Sherlock and Kobe Tong look to answer that question by delivering their verdicts below...

Harry Sherlock

"Trippier is a better player than his final season at Spurs suggested. It appeared that his head was somewhat all over the place and a number of high-profile errors - namely that embarrassing own goal at Chelsea - saw him jettisoned. But this is a very good player who has a number of key attributes.

"He is an excellent crosser of the ball and is also a set-piece specialist. Who can forget that strike against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final? A move to United would give him another crack at the Premier League and one has to think it would be a chance to show the critics what he can do.

"He fitted straight into Atletico Madrid's famously defensive line-up and is still integral, even playing on the right of midfield under Diego Simeone. He did just that at the weekend and laid on two assists. As an alternative to Wan-Bissaka, this would be an Ed Woodward masterstroke."

Kobe Tong

"From a footballing perspective? Yes. From a financial perspective? Yes. From Trippier’s perspective? Not really. I think Trippier can do much better than collecting dust on the Old Trafford bench and I say that because it’s in United’s best interest to keep ploughing faith into the ever-improving Wan-Bissaka.

"I fear the acquisition of Trippier, while money-saving compared to buying a younger compatriot such as Tariq Lamptey, crosses the line from friendly competition for Wan-Bissaka into potentially upsetting the applecart in United’s back-line.

"That is, of course, unless the former Spurs man would be happy to play a subsidiary role in which his acumen across the back four and even the flanks, in general, could serve United well across a long season."

Christy Malyan

"Trippier is a solid full-back and an expert crosser - with his current average only comparable to Alex Telles and Bruno Fernandes - but it feels like United are hedging their bets here, rather than really addressing the crux of the issue.

"If Wan-Bissaka is too defensive in mindset, then United need to sign a modern-style full-back who's on the cusp of his footballing peak. They aren't in short supply either - just look at the England national team.

"Bringing in a 30-year-old to compete with Wan-Bissaka for the No.2 spot only really muddles the situation and puts doubts over the former Palace man on the backburner for a year or two.

"Furthermore, as talented as Trippier is, his offensive output is largely dependent on set pieces. United already have Fernandes on free kicks and Telles on corners, so unless Trippier is unexpectedly given precedent then United will miss out on arguably his greatest quality.

"For me, Solskjaer needs to be decisive here. What kind of right-back does he want at United, and is Wan-Bissaka his man or not? Yes, back up options are all well and good but this feels more like an attempted coup while trying to keep a smile on everybody's face."

