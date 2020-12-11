Arsenal made it six wins from their six group stage games in this season's Europa League as they defeated Dundalk on Thursday evening.

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring after just 12 minutes, before a Mohamed Elneny screamer made it 2-0 to the away side.

Dundalk managed to halve the deficit through Jordan Flores, ensuring the underdogs went into the half-time break only a goal down.

But they were unable to produce a comeback.

Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun made the points safe as they netted to make it 4-1.

Sean Hoare pulled one back in the 85th minute but it was too little, too late as Arsenal emerged the victors.

It was a satisfying night for Mikel Arteta.

His side were able to get the win in Ireland despite a number of the team's stars being given a rest.

One youngster who impressed was Miguel Azeez.

The 18-year-old came on for his debut in the 80th minute and he immediately showed his class with a lovely turn.

Azeez found himself just inside Dundalk's half and under pressure from two opponents.

But, instead of passing back to avoid the danger, Azeez produced a clever turn that bamboozled the two Dundalk players.

You can watch the moment below:

You can watch his highlights from his short cameo below:

Many Arsenal fans were impressed with Azeez and you can view some of the reaction to his turn below.

Azeez spoke to Arsenal.com after his debut.

"I'm buzzing. I'm happy and overjoyed with the experience. I'm so grateful that I was able to get the experience and all the hard work has paid off today," he said.

"I just wanted to play my game because that's why I'm here. I didn't want to do anything that I'm not used to doing. I just wanted to see the game out and make sure we won and put in a good performance.

"I will play with passion because I love the club. I've been here since the age of five so I'm an Arsenal fan through and through and obviously, I just want to give something back to the fans and play my best games every single day."

He looks a real talent. It will be ensuring to watch his progress over the next few years as he looks to become a first-team regular at Arsenal.

