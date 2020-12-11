We're quickly approaching the most difficult period of the Fantasy Premier League season.

The festive schedule for 2020/21 is as hectic as ever and as such, picking an FPL XI over the next couple of weeks is going to be mighty tough.

So that means landing a sizeable collective points total this weekend in GW12 is more crucial than ever ahead of the first set of midweek fixtures in GW13.

As we do every week, we're going to try and help you all with those tough transfer decisions ahead of tonight's 18:30 deadline.

Let's take a look at the seven players we think are going to deliver the goods in GW12...

Sadio Mane vs Fulham (A) - £12.0m

Mane was handed a rest during Liverpool's midweek game away at FC Midtjylland, meaning he's fresh and ready to put Fulham's defence to the sword.

The Senegalese has scored four goals this Premier League season and we're backing him to add to that tally this weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Burnley (H) - £11.5m

Okay, this is a controversial selection. Arsenal and Aubameyang have been woeful in recent weeks, but surely both are going to improve at some stage, right?

We're banking on that happening this weekend at the Emirates against a Burnley side who've conceded 18 goals in their first 10 games of the season.

Christian Pulisic vs Everton (A) - £8.2m

Again, another risk given Pulisic's injury struggles of late. But if he is fit to play a major part for Chelsea against Everton, the American could reward those courageous enough to select him.

Pulisic on the left wing up against Alex Iwobi at right-wing back? That's a mismatch if ever we've seen one.

Andrew Robertson vs Fulham (A) - £7.2m

This really is a no-brainer. Like Mane, Robertson only played a handful of minutes against FC Midtjylland, which is bad news for Fulham players - and great news for FPL players.

Clean sheet points and attacking returns are firmly on the cards for the Scotsman this weekend and he could even be a candidate for the captain's armband in GW12.

Sergio Reguilon vs Crystal Palace (A) - £5.7m

Spurs' defence has been the most formidable in the Premier League this season and Reguilon has been a key part of the team's pragmatic excellence.

The Spaniard also excels going forward and against an inconsistent Palace side, we're backing the left-back to deliver at both ends of the pitch once again.

Daniel Podence vs Aston Villa (H) - £5.4m

Podence has been an impressive performer for Wolves this season and Villa aren't a team renowned for keeping clean sheets.

That means potential attacking returns for one of Wolves' many Portuguese talents and at £5.4m, Podence is an absolute bargain.

Stuart Dallas vs West Ham (H) - £4.6m

Leeds probably won't keep a clean sheet against West Ham. However, we reckon Marcelo Bielsa's side will notch a couple of goals - at least - when they host the Hammers.

Dallas has a strong chance of being involved in those goals, as despite being listed as a defender, he's been used as a midfielder in recent weeks. Could the Northern Irishman be this season's John Lundstram?

News Now - Sport News