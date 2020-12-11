Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer of all time.

At the time of writing, the Juventus superstar has rippled the back of the net 752 times for club and country throughout the course of his distinguished career.

For Juve, the 35-year-old has now scored 77 goals in just 99 appearances in all competitions after his brace against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

His record with the Italian giants is stellar, but it really does pale in comparison to his goalscoring achievements at Real Madrid.

With Los Blancos, Ronaldo ripped up the rulebook, finding the back of the net at a rate that mere mortals still struggle to comprehend.

In his first 105 games with Real Madrid, the Portuguese forward scored 100 goals, the fastest any player has hit three-figures with one club in the 21st century.

So how do the rest of modern football's greatest attackers compare to Ronaldo? Well, let's find out...

All stats sourced from Transfermarkt.

The 50 fastest players to 100 goals in the 21st century

50. Antonio Di Natale (Udinese)

225 games - 100 goals

49. Mamadou Niang (Marseille)

225 games - 100 goals

48. Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

224 games - 100 goals

47. Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

217 games - 100 goals

46. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

217 games - 100 goals

45. Luis Fabiano (Sevilla)

213 games - 100 goals

44. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

211 games - 100 goals

43. Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid)

210 games - 100 goals

42. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

210 games - 100 goals

41. Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla)

207 games - 100 goals

40. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)

206 games - 100 goals

39. Ailton (Werder Bremen)

203 games - 100 goals

38. Patrick Kluivert (Barcelona)

202 games - 100 goals

37. Giovane Elber (Bayern Munich)

195 games - 100 goals

36. Alan Shearer (Newcastle)

194 games - 100 goals

35. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

193 games - 100 goals

34. Ruben Castro (Real Betis)

189 games - 100 goals

33. Mario Gomez (Stuttgart)

188 games - 100 goals

32. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

188 games - 100 goals

31. Pauleta (PSG)

187 games - 100 goals

30. Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)

187 games - 100 goals

29. Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

184 games - 100 goals

28. Michael Owen (Liverpool)

182 games - 100 goals

27. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund)

182 games - 100 goals

26. Thierry Henry (Arsenal)

180 games - 100 goals

25. Neymar (Barcelona)

177 games - 100 goals

24. David Villa (Valencia)

175 games - 100 goals

23. Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich)

174 games - 100 goals

22. Rivaldo (Barcelona)

173 games - 100 goals

21. Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)

172 games - 100 goals

20. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

172 games - 100 goals

19. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

169 games - 100 goals

18. David Trezeguet (Juventus)

168 games - 100 goals

17. Edinson Cavani (PSG)

166 games - 100 goals

16. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)

164 games - 100 goals

15. Ronaldo Nazario (Real Madrid)

164 games - 100 goals

14. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

159 games - 100 goals

13. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

158 games - 100 goals

12. Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich)

157 games - 100 goals

11. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke)

157 games - 100 goals

10. Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

154 games - 100 goals

9. Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

147 games - 100 goals

8. Christian Vieri (Inter Milan)

138 games - 100 goals

7. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

137 games - 100 goals

6. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

136 games - 100 goals

5. Edinson Cavani (Napoli)

135 games - 100 goals

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)

131 games - 100 goals

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG)

124 games - 100 goals

2. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

120 games - 100 goals

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

105 games - 100 goals

Ronaldo's record is absolutely outrageous and it will likely not be equalled or surpassed for many years to come.

Lewandowski, Gomez and Cavani are the only three players to feature on two separate occasions in the top 50, which is also a mighty fine achievement.

