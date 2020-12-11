Ronaldo, Messi, Suarez: Who's the fastest player to 100 goals for a club in the 21st century?
Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest goalscorer of all time.
At the time of writing, the Juventus superstar has rippled the back of the net 752 times for club and country throughout the course of his distinguished career.
For Juve, the 35-year-old has now scored 77 goals in just 99 appearances in all competitions after his brace against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.
His record with the Italian giants is stellar, but it really does pale in comparison to his goalscoring achievements at Real Madrid.
With Los Blancos, Ronaldo ripped up the rulebook, finding the back of the net at a rate that mere mortals still struggle to comprehend.
In his first 105 games with Real Madrid, the Portuguese forward scored 100 goals, the fastest any player has hit three-figures with one club in the 21st century.
So how do the rest of modern football's greatest attackers compare to Ronaldo? Well, let's find out...
All stats sourced from Transfermarkt.
The 50 fastest players to 100 goals in the 21st century
50. Antonio Di Natale (Udinese)
225 games - 100 goals
49. Mamadou Niang (Marseille)
225 games - 100 goals
48. Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
224 games - 100 goals
47. Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)
217 games - 100 goals
46. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
217 games - 100 goals
45. Luis Fabiano (Sevilla)
213 games - 100 goals
44. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)
211 games - 100 goals
43. Gonzalo Higuain (Real Madrid)
210 games - 100 goals
42. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
210 games - 100 goals
41. Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla)
207 games - 100 goals
40. Edin Dzeko (AS Roma)
206 games - 100 goals
39. Ailton (Werder Bremen)
203 games - 100 goals
38. Patrick Kluivert (Barcelona)
202 games - 100 goals
37. Giovane Elber (Bayern Munich)
195 games - 100 goals
36. Alan Shearer (Newcastle)
194 games - 100 goals
35. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)
193 games - 100 goals
34. Ruben Castro (Real Betis)
189 games - 100 goals
33. Mario Gomez (Stuttgart)
188 games - 100 goals
32. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
188 games - 100 goals
31. Pauleta (PSG)
187 games - 100 goals
30. Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan)
187 games - 100 goals
29. Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
184 games - 100 goals
28. Michael Owen (Liverpool)
182 games - 100 goals
27. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund)
182 games - 100 goals
26. Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
180 games - 100 goals
25. Neymar (Barcelona)
177 games - 100 goals
24. David Villa (Valencia)
175 games - 100 goals
23. Roy Makaay (Bayern Munich)
174 games - 100 goals
22. Rivaldo (Barcelona)
173 games - 100 goals
21. Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen)
172 games - 100 goals
20. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)
172 games - 100 goals
19. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
169 games - 100 goals
18. David Trezeguet (Juventus)
168 games - 100 goals
17. Edinson Cavani (PSG)
166 games - 100 goals
16. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund)
164 games - 100 goals
15. Ronaldo Nazario (Real Madrid)
164 games - 100 goals
14. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
159 games - 100 goals
13. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
158 games - 100 goals
12. Mario Gomez (Bayern Munich)
157 games - 100 goals
11. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke)
157 games - 100 goals
10. Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)
154 games - 100 goals
9. Ciro Immobile (Lazio)
147 games - 100 goals
8. Christian Vieri (Inter Milan)
138 games - 100 goals
7. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
137 games - 100 goals
6. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
136 games - 100 goals
5. Edinson Cavani (Napoli)
135 games - 100 goals
4. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)
131 games - 100 goals
3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG)
124 games - 100 goals
2. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
120 games - 100 goals
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
105 games - 100 goals
Ronaldo's record is absolutely outrageous and it will likely not be equalled or surpassed for many years to come.
Lewandowski, Gomez and Cavani are the only three players to feature on two separate occasions in the top 50, which is also a mighty fine achievement.